Rowan County saw its share of ups and downs last season. Finishing 4-4 was a positive for coach Kelly Ford’s Vikings, which included their first berth in the state quarterfinals in nearly 40 years after defeating Boyd County, 18-6.
The heartbreak came soon after, when Ford had to deliver the news to his squad that the season had come to an end before Rowan County got to take the field against Boyle County.
“It was a place that our school and program has not been since 1982,” Ford said. “One of the hardest things I had to do as a coach was telling those kids the game was cancelled.”
The Vikings’ run ended abruptly before they ever got out of the starting blocks in the next round after defeating Boyd County, leaving the team with a feeling of what might have been, which Ford said has been a message to this year’s team to build on.
“Never take anything for granted,” Ford said. “The way our season ended was heartbreaking.”
Ford continued about the uphill battles his program endured last year and how it makes one appreciate the little things that may have been overlooked in years past.
“It was very difficult for our players, coaches and staff,” Ford said. “It was very different across the board. We had to change everything. We went without a locker room all year and our weight room was closed all year. I had to put a lot of trust in my players to find places to lift. Our local gyms really helped us on giving our kids a place to get a workout in.”
Regardless of all the challenges the Vikings had to overcome, Ford said winning a district championship was the pinnacle of the season. The win also marked the first playoff victory for the Vikings since defeating Madison Southern, 63-21, in 2010.
Moving into the 2021 campaign, Ford is happy to see a familiar face returning in the backfield in Cole Wallace. As for the opposition, Wallace’s return for a supplemental year is another season spent trying to slow down the bullish runner who averaged 202 yards a game. Wallace rumbled for 1,416 yards on 159 totes last season and visited the end zone 16 times on the ground. Boyd County got a steady diet of Wallace in the playoffs, to the tune of 237 yards and two scores on 29 carries.
Also returning for the Vikings in a supplemental season is Arian Brown. He led Rowan County defensively last year with 82 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. His best game of the season came in the defeat of Boyd County, logging 22 tackles and five for loss.
Ford said other key returners this season include Landin Raines, Louis Hayes, Rocky Miller, Blake Perry, Byron May and Cooper Kegley. May was second on the team in tackles with 59 but led the Vikings with seven sacks. Perry is another member of the defensive unit who had seven tackles against Boyd County, with four going for loss. Ford said Perry is playing 70 pounds lighter than last season and has challenged himself to make it to the next level.
Departing for the Vikings are quarterback Austin Fannin, Brien Hill, Brady Kelsey, Andrew Miller and Braden Crouch. Fannin threw for 737 yards last year, completing 67% of his attempts (61-for-91) and had an eight-to-two touchdown-to-interception ratio. Hill was the leading receiver, snagging 20 balls for 233 yards and two scores. Kelsey and Miller were integral parts of the defense.
Ford looks toward Ballard Smith, Zach Menard, Zach Watson and Dalton Williams to fill the voids for the Vikings. Smith and Williams appeared in all seven games last season.
Rowan County plays four of its first six games on the road, beginning with trips to West Carter and East Carter followed by visits to Greenup County and district foe Scott.
The Vikings will entertain Raceland and Fleming County in their first two home games. Three-quarters of the remainder of the regular season will be played in Morehead, with district visits from Holmes and Harrison County and the season finale against Montgomery County. The Vikings visit Boyd County on Oct. 22 to close district play.
“We have a good schedule to get us ready for the playoffs,” Ford said. “I wish COVID-19 had not canceled some of our games last year. I hope things are better this year to get through the season.”