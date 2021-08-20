Six syllables could summarize Raceland’s 2020 football season.
Uncharacteristic.
The Rams dropped their last three games to finish at 4-6 – the first sub-.500 season since 5-6 in 2004. It was also the first time Raceland suffered such a fate under coach Michael Salmons.
“Obviously last year was a year with a multitude of obstacles for many reasons; some controllable, some not, to be honest,” Salmons said.
Raceland’s tough finish to the season started the week after possibly 2020’s signature win — a 23-20 triumph over district archrival Paintsville last Oct. 23 on Peyton Ison’s 34-yard field goal as time expired.
“I thought we were the best team,” Raceland sophomore running back Noah Wallace said.
One of the Rams’ setbacks — the eventual state champion Tigers’ 28-21 overtime win for the Class A, District 6 championship — was controversial: Raceland believed the Tigers’ Karsten Poe fumbled before completing his game-winning 10-yard run. On the Rams’ ensuing possession, Jake Heighton was stopped a yard short of the goal line on fourth down.
Two were to larger schools: Ashland, the reigning Class 3A champion, and 5A East Jessamine.
The other three were to state RPI powers: 2019 Class A titleist Pikeville, Russell and a three-point loss at 2A Danville.
Salmons added: “Down the stretch of the season, we had a hard time taking care of the football. Defensively, over the last month of the season we played really well for 90% of the game. We just had a horrible time preventing the big play.”
Raceland’s defense, which allowed 263 points and 3,096 total yards, will have to replace its top five tacklers. Hunter Correll, Ethan Melvin, Will Nichols, J.D. Melvin and Noah Reeves, who combined for 337 stops, graduated.
The good news: juniors Clay Coldiron, Reese Winters, Chase Correll and Christian Waugh and sophomore Elias Jackson return.
“We feel like we’ve got a multitude of bodies,” Salmons said.
Linebackers Jaxon Heighton and Xander Jenkins, who amassed 35 and 29 tackles, respectively, are back. Sophomore Levi Riley should also see significant snaps.
Raceland’s secondary seems deeper: Wallace, Conner Hughes, Parker Gallion, Landyn Newman, Jules Farrow and Parker Fannin are the contenders.
Hughes and sophomore Logan Lundy are vying for time at quarterback. Salmons said Hughes is likely to call some signals but can also play receiver, running back, punter, punt returner, kick returner, long snapper, holder, cornerback and safety.
Senior guard/tackle Will Farley said it’s fun to block for Hughes.
“If we miss blocks for Conner, we know his awareness is crazy, so he’s going to find his way out of it,” Farley said.
Wallace will likely start in the backfield. His 69 carries for 414 yards led the team last year. “I like running up the middle,” he said.
Salmons, as usual, is focused on the Rams “just trying to be the best we can be when it matters most. That’s in November.”