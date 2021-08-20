Bryan Hoover had about as unconventional of a first season as a head coach as you could expect.
The young Lewis County leader became next in line just a few weeks before the season started in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions did not win in Hoover’s first year at the helm, but they certainly carried over some lasting lessons into this year.
A defense that gave up 41 points per game on average will need to be retooled this season, but Hoover says he will have to look no further than himself.
“Last year, getting gashed in the off-tackle run and the B-gap stuff, that was 100% coaching. … Scheme and personnel-wise, we were 100% in the wrong and that’s all coaching, which ultimately falls back to me,” Hoover said.
The Lions offense posted 10 points per game, but will benefit from multiple key players back in 2021.
Senior quarterback Dylan Hardy is an exceptional student, according to Hoover, and that mental edge carries over to the gridiron.
“He’s a truly cerebral kid,” Hoover said. “On the football field, this will be his third year at quarterback, starting-wise.
“He’s got the game-time experience, he understands the system and plays, he knows the reads and everything like that.”
Hardy posted five total touchdowns last season: three passing and two rushing.
However, he isn’t the only one in the QB hunt.
“We’ve also got a freshman coming up in Ayden Cooper that has turned it into a little bit of a competition,” Hoover said. “Ayden has all the arm talent in the world, he understands the nuances of the game, he reads the field and can make every throw there is, and he can tell you why he’s making that throw.
“Personally as a coach, (picking a starter) is not a decision you want to have to make. It’s never going to be an easy one. It’s awesome to see the way that those two both have invested in the competition and made each other that better.”
At running back, Hoover says the position is “stacked for us this year.”
Lewis County is set to bring back its top three leading rushers from a year ago: Austin Howard (276 yards, one touchdown), Ethan Sizemore (193 yards, one touchdown) and Hardy (106 yards, two touchdowns).
It didn’t take long for Hoover to recognize that Sizemore was a “guy” on Friday nights.
“You get him the ball between the tackles on Friday night and you better have a swarm of defenders there for him, because he’s not going down easy,” Hoover said. “There’s going to be a really large and heavy dose of 26 coming (opposing) defenses’ way this year.”
Howard made it to State in track and field in the 100-meter dash and has all the measurables, per Hoover.
“You look at our weight-lifting chart and if it’s not one of our linemen at the top of the board, it’s Austin at 180 pounds leading in all the strength stuff,” Hoover said.
The Lions will also move senior Zared Lewis from the trenches into the backfield.
“I genuinely feel bad for the linebackers that have to meet him in the holes because he is a load,” Hoover said.
Receiving spots are still to be determined, as Lewis County lost three pass-catchers from 2020.
Seniors Steve Mefford, Hayden Gibson and Alex Grabinski all played some receiver last year and are competing for those roles.
“We look over at our receiver group during practice and it’s loaded,” Hoover said. “That’s probably our biggest position group.”
Also contending for a starting role is basketball standout Trey Gerike, who is out to play football for the first time.
“We’ve seen him on the basketball court, the things he can do. He’s just a stellar athlete,” Hoover said. “If we can get him understanding the game of football, he’s going to be a problem on the outside.”
Freshman Jaxon Rister is part of a stellar incoming class that could also see time at wideout.
“He will be in competition for playing time on Friday nights. He’s the definition of a gamer,” Hoover said. “When the lights shine, he’s making plays, and those kids are hard to come by and they’re hard to keep off the field.”
Lewis County also expects to employ the versatile Hayden Lumpkins as sort of a Swiss-army knife type role.
He’ll play at the Y-receiver, tight end and maybe in the backfield at times.
"He seeks out that contact,” Hoover said of Lumpkins. “He wants to be in the mix, he’s got great hands and great footwork.”
The offensive line could be the Lions’ biggest asset this year.
Hoover said Lewis County has eight players in a heated fight for five spots.
Gentry Thompson is the “most physically imposing” of the bunch at around 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds.
Braxton Smith looks to play center.
“He’s really hunkered down and led that group as far as senior leadership,” Hoover said of Smith.
Guard might be the most tightly contested.
“We’ve got a three-way battle for those two spots,” Hoover said. “It’s Tucker Madden, Don Oliver and Austin Cain, all three guys that can get out, move, run and get out on the edge but also hold their own down in the trenches when they need to.”
Upcoming junior Landen Gilliam will play tackle. Last year was his first playing football.
“He’s upped his physicality, he’s upped his game,” Hoover said. "It’s a unit that’s going to boost our whole team. We ride and die with our O-line.”
On defense, Hoover says he will turn to more of a “spaced-out defense” and is preaching aggression.
“If you make a mistake, make it 100 miles an hour and just go hit someone,” Hoover said.
Thompson and Gilliam will play defensive line too, alongside sophomore Everett Horsley.
At inside linebacker, the trio competing for the guard spot (Cain, Madden and Oliver) are also duking it out for time on defense. Lewis will also be in the mix, moving from defensive line a year back.
On the outside, expect to see multiple Lions, including Bentley, Grabinski, Howard and Sizemore.
In the secondary, Caiden Lumpkins moves to safety from linebacker.
“Caiden back at safety is basically just giving him a 10-second head start to run full-speed and hit someone,” Hoover said.
Gibson and Mefford will both fill in at cornerback, adding senior experience and some sticky coverage efforts.
Grabinski “can kick a good field goal” and is “pretty consistent on extra points,” Hoover said. Howard will likely be the punter.
“He’s probably one of the better punters that I’ve encountered on the high school level,” Hoover said.