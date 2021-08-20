The mixed bag of football in 2020 was such that Lawrence County is just happy at the prospect of what was once regarded as a given and sometimes a tedious one.
“I’m excited we get scrimmage games this year,” Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Botkins cracked in July.
Lawrence County only got five games in last season, all against Class 3A, District 8 opponents, amid three separate COVID-19-related shutdowns. The positive: the Bulldogs won four of them, including what turned out to be the finale — a 22-20 victory over Pike County Central in the first round of the postseason.
That has engendered positivity entering 2021, and a host of returning experienced players helps.
“These guys have hit the ground running that are back,” Lawrence County coach Alan Short said. “We feel like, unfortunately, last year wasn’t the type of year that we all wanted, but we do feel like it helped prepare us going into this season. It was pretty nice to come out on the first day and be able to run and execute some of our base offense and base defense, and we’re very excited about the team that we have coming back.”
The Bulldogs return virtually their entire starting backfield, including the purveyors of all 17 of their rushing touchdowns last season. Dylan Ferguson, who ran for six scores and 100 yards per game, leads that group. Quarterback Alex Strickland also hit paydirt six times, Douglas Hall carried for three TDs and Blue Fletcher punched in two scores.
Cody Crum, Ryan Marcum, Eathan Horn and Will McDavid could also help Lawrence County in the backfield, Short said.
They’ll back Strickland, who led the Bulldogs on a game-winning two-minute drill against Pike County Central in his second game at quarterback last Oct. 9 after being thrust into that position late in the preseason.
“He does a great job running our team and we’re very excited with what he brings to the table,” Short said of Strickland, “and look to build and continue off of what he was able to do last year.”
The Bulldogs want to put Talan Pollock to work under center too. He’s a reclassified freshman due to Senate Bill 128 whom “we think is gonna be something very, very special,” Short said.
Lawrence County would like to make better use of its receiving corps, Short said.
“We feel like we’ve got some guys that can go get it and guys that can deliver it, so we as coaches have made a conscious effort that we’re gonna try to throw the ball more,” Short said. “I know I say that every year, but hopefully this year will be that year where we take the next step.
“We’re not talking about getting wild and throwing it as soon as we get off the bus, but if we can get to where we throw it 20 to 25, 30% of the time, that’s kind of the goal for us as a staff.”
Jake Derifield is the Bulldogs’ leading returning receiver, with one reception for 37 yards — a critical one to convert fourth-and-11 on the aforementioned drive against the Hawks. Abner Collinsworth is the only other Bulldog who made a catch last season — one for 12 yards.
Dawson Bellomy, Nick Collinsworth — an SB 128 repeat senior who is Abner Collinsworth’s first cousin — and Kaden Gillispie also populate the split ends. Gillispie is back in black and red after spending last season at Cabell Midland.
“We think that there’s four guys that can legitimately go out and get it, and we’d be silly as coaches not to take advantage of that skill set,” Short said. “Make no mistake about it, we’re gonna be Lawrence County and we’re gonna run the football first and foremost. But we feel like throwing the ball cannot do anything but help us.”
Makai Strickland — Alex’s brother — is playing center. Trace Longstreth steps in at right guard and Dylan Whitt is the right tackle.
Tyler Bowens, Levi Gauze, Blake Prater, Derrick Rakes and Chase Fitch are competing for time on the left side of the offensive line.
Logan Ratliff, a Bulldogs basketball player, is stepping in at tight end.
“We think he’s gonna be a legitimate tight end prospect in the next three years or so,” Short said.
Luis Chicko will also work in at tight end.
Longstreth and Whitt play defensive line, as well as Gabe Barker, who missed significant time last season.
“He plays really well technique-wise,” Botkins said of Barker. “We’re gonna play some defensive line by committee.”
Caden Ball, Ferguson and Abner Collinsworth return as first-string linebackers, and the entire starting secondary is back except one cornerback — a position Gillispie will likely fill, Botkins said.
Alex Strickland, Fletcher and Hall play safety. Nick Collinsworth, Pollock, Horn, Ratliff, Derifield, Marcum, Crum, McDavid and Chicko all drew mention from Botkins as players clamoring for time in the defensive backfield.
“We got so much competition in the back end right now, it’s a good thing,” Botkins said.
Logan Southers returns at kicker. He made the tiebreaking extra point with 12 seconds remaining in the Bulldogs’ Oct. 9 win over Pike County Central.
“Kicking the ball better and stronger than he was last year,” Short said.
Alex Strickland will punt. Fletcher, Nick Collinsworth, Gillispie, Derifield, Hall and Alex Strickland may return kicks.
If Short has a concern for Lawrence County, which has joined the Eastern Kentucky Conference, it’s relatively low roster numbers, he said. About 40 Bulldogs were going through their paces as of late July, including just two freshmen.