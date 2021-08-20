Jim Matney knows what success looks like. He has accumulated 307 career wins, two state championships and recently took Johnson Central to five straight state finals.
The veteran coach sees plenty of similarities in this year’s group of Golden Eagles. The process has begun to produce the same results.
Matney left the field encouraged after a preseason scrimmage against Class A power Pikeville.
“I feel we have a long way to go,” Matney said. “Looking at our team, we have a lot of potential. It’s going to depend how much we get out of our team. It’s how bad are they willing to work and how bad they want this season. I think that is what separates one group from the next, especially if they both have talent. It’s who really wants it the most.”
Matney believes his crew is ready to deliver. Toughness and work ethic are two attributes that have been engrained in his program and his players since Day 1.
“We have a lot of hard-working kids that want to do well in football,” Matney said. “That’s just what they are. They are hard-working country boys. You rarely see blinding speed here.
“We are fortunate that our kids work so darn hard,” he added. “Blue-collar describes our football here. Obviously, a coach is only as good as their players. We’ve had a good run. We’ve had some tremendous players and fantastic assistant coaches. You are not going to outwork these boys and their toughness.”
Franklin County ended Johnson Central’s run of appearances on the state stage with 20-12 victory last December in the state semifinals on the Golden Eagles’ home turf. It also ended 10 straight wins during the 2020 season.
The contest left the team and its coach determined to navigate a path back to the familiar confines of Kroger Field in Lexington.
“There is no doubt about it,” Matney said. “It’s motivated me for sure. The program is going to get more out of me than it has in many years. I am more motivated this year than I have been in 10 years. It’s a challenging time. I, as a coach, will have to rise to the challenge. I can’t expect my team to do it if I can’t do it myself. It is a huge challenge for me as a person and a coach. I am taking this very personal in a lot of ways.”
The Golden Eagles have ventured out of state to fill their schedule this year. After road trips to Henry Clay and Lexington Catholic, they will entertain Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio), which Johnson Central defeated, 34-8, in 2019; Cahokia (Illinois) and Rock Creek Christian Academy (Maryland).
Matney is a proponent of the RPI system that the KHSAA uses to determine postseason seeding, but believes it has made it more difficult to find opponents.
“I do enjoy meeting new people,” Matney said of the new teams on the schedule. “Some of the teams that come in here are wonderful. It’s also wonderful for our kids and their kids. On the other hand, I think that you lose a little something when you don’t play schools in your area. There is something to be said about the old rivalry games.
“It was already difficult to schedule before the RPI was introduced,” he continued. “It’s unbelievably hard now. I really like the RPI system, and we need to keep tweaking it until it is more like the West Virginia or the Ohio system. I like the way the state is working towards seeding. I give (KHSAA commissioner) Julian Tackett a lot of credit for moving us in the right direction.”
The Golden Eagles return depth in the backfield after the graduation of Dylan Preston. Mason Lawson will be the primary ballcarrier, with a host of others that will play meaningful minutes.
Lawson rushed for 812 yards last season with 10 touchdowns. Johnson Central returns senior Matt Crum, who started last year. Freshman Zack McCoart, Carter Conley and Chase Price will offer several running options for Matney.
Senior Grant Rice will be under center after assuming the role last year. He is productive through the air and on the ground. The quarterback totaled 1,008 yards of offense and 15 touchdowns in 2020.
“He will be a lot more comfortable running the offense,” Matney said. “He gained some very valuable experience last year. We did miss five games and two weeks of practice due to COVID-19. I thought he did a remarkable job getting us to where he got us last year. He will be a great field leader for us this year.”
The Golden Eagles typically boast size, speed and skill along their offensive line. Senior and Kentucky commit Grant Bingham guides the formidable front. Junior center Dylan Boner returns but has missed some preseason due to injury. Hudson Lewandowski has filled in during his absence.
Owen Lemaster will start at right guard. Lucas Wyatt is a returning starter on the left side of the line. Keygan Pelfrey will move over to the tight end position. He only played defense last year but will add to the passing and blocking schemes. Jake Cain will play both ways this year after playing defensive back last season.
Johnson Central returns a host of players on defense. The Golden Eagles gave up just 9.5 points a contest last year and welcome back their top five tacklers.
Senior Mason Lemaster leads that list with 88 tackles in 2020. Matney has dubbed him “a tackling machine.”
Chase Price will start again in the linebacker corps. Price will also see time at fullback. Andrew Burchett, Jesse McCoy and Brayden Price all return on the defensive front.
Chandler Spradlin joins Cain, Lawson and Rice in Johnson Central’s experienced backfield.
“Normally, we don’t have players that go both ways,” Matney said. “We will this year. I think our kids will step up. … We get better as the year goes along. We want to peak at the end. It will be interesting to see how we start this year.”