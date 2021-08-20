"Be violent!”
Ironton defensive coordinator Jerrod Pendleton screamed those two words as a coterie of offensive linemen pushed a blocking sled during a July 14 practice. His plea for football ferocity could almost be a mantra for this year’s Fighting Tigers – if for no other reason than to purge the thought of last December’s 38-0 loss to Kirtland in the Division V final in Massillon.
To a player and coach and fan, Ironton’s second straight championship loss to the Hornets was an agony akin to planting a utility pole on the 50-yard-line at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
“You wake up with that kind of sting every day,” Ironton head coach – and Jerrod’s brother – Trevon Pendleton said.
Surpassing last year’s 11-1 team won’t be easy – Reid Carrico, the state’s Division V Defensive Player of the year and the team’s leading rusher, is an Ohio State freshman. Altogether, 18 seniors graduated.
“I’m very proud of our graduating classes and what they were able to accomplish,” Trevon Pendleton said, “but also it feels like a big void is there that needs to be filled.”
Carrico is gone, but another key offensive backfield player is back: junior quarterback Tayden Carpenter (1,331 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, six interceptions).
Carpenter is a two-year starter. “I’d say I’m more a drop-back passer,” he said. “I can run it some.”
Pendleton said in July Carpenter’s spot was not completely his – sophomore Jon Wylie and senior Aaron Masters are competing for the job.
“No spot’s solidified, but I’d say, being our returner, (Carpenter’s) probably the early leader to be in that spot,” the coach said.
Wylie and Masters are also among a group of five receivers. Senior tight end Angelo Washington and juniors Ty Perkins and Landen Wilson are the others.
Senior center CJ McCall and senior tackle Riley Boggs (6-foot-2, 285 pounds) had a combined 31 pancake blocks last year. (McCall led with 21.)
“Pass block, I can adjust well; run block, it’s just pretty basic – you just fire out and hit the person across from you,” Boggs said.
McCall (6-foot-1, 320) was a guard last year.
“It’s tough, but I’m going to get used to it,” he said of the switch. “There’s just new concepts I have to get used to, new pulls, new steps I have to do.”
Boggs and McCall have a side bet over the number of pancake blocks.
“Actually, this year ... whoever loses, has the least amount, is going to be making all of us pancakes,” McCall said.
Boggs added: “It’s a very friendly competition, but I started late. I’m not really going to count (McCall’s pancakes) as a win for him because I started the season late due to an injury; I had a torn labrum last year in my right shoulder.”
Ironton’s 3-4 defense was stout last year – the Fighting Tigers surrendered just 118 points (an average of 9.8 per game) and recorded three shutouts. Junior linebacker Lincoln Barnes (whose 51 tackles were second last year), four-year starting nose tackle Nathen Cochran (50 tackles) and Washington (38 tackles) return.
Two position changes are worth watching — Washington from end to inside linebacker, and Barnes from outside linebacker to inside.
Amar Howard likely will contend for a linebacker spot.
Landen Wilson, Masters, Perkins, Austin Haynes and Peyton Wilson (Landen’s brother) are the choices at cornerback. Wylie and juniors Aiden Young, CJ Martin, Cole Freeman and Jaquez Keyes should battle for jobs at safety.
One more thing Trevon Pendleton reminds his team: the 2021 Fighting Tigers are the beneficiaries of what the ‘19 and ‘20 squads did.
“I tell our kids all the time: we’ve got to finish what they started,” Pendleton said. “Those guys laid the foundation; now it’s time to build off of it.”