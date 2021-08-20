Two seasons ago, then-Greenup County quarterback Eli Sammons set northeastern Kentucky’s all-time career passing record in a high-flying, audacious offense based on Air Raid concepts.
This year’s Musketeers offense will likely resemble that one only in that it will wear green and yellow.
“We brought the fullback back,” coach Zack Moore deadpanned. “He’s back in Greenup County, at least.”
It isn’t that the Musketeers don’t have the talent to move the ball rapidly, Moore said, but playmaking depth is a concern with a roster of 43 players — not especially big for Greenup County’s class or its district. So a more deliberate approach best suits the Musketeers, Moore said.
“There’s a reason why we’re running the ball,” Moore said. “It’s because we don’t have an overabundance of skill guys, and I don’t mean talent-wise, I just mean the number of them. We’re having to do what we have to do, and so that was a change in mentality, and if we’re gonna win games, we’re gonna have to do it by controlling the game and playing good defense. That’ll be the challenge.”
The generally inexperienced Musketeers won two of their first three games last season and gave eventual district champion Breathitt County all it wanted in Jackson on Oct. 16, leading Greenup County to feel it was turning the corner in its first year under Moore. The Musketeers didn’t take the field again until 35 days later, in a first-round playoff loss at Ashland, but they didn’t lose all of their momentum, Moore hopes.
“We’ll definitely be able to do some things we weren’t able to get into last year ... trying to do more things we’re better at, try to put some of our kids that can do some things in space, get them the ball a little bit more,” Moore said. “With much more time to prepare (as opposed to last year’s COVID-19-shortened preseason), we’re really hoping that we can do a little bit more.”
Greenup County’s offensive strength is its line, Moore said. The Musketeers return three men up front.
“If we’re gonna be successful, it’s gonna be because our guys up front have helped us get there,” Moore said. “We have some work to do there, a lot to clean up, but we have the ability to do it.”
Senior Connor Lykins is back at guard, greatly improved from last year and carrying a leadership role “because he’s more confident in himself now,” Moore said. Brandon Holley picked up playing time in 2020 due to injury ahead of him and expects to retain reps this year. Sophomore Elijah Smith “who we think a lot of” steps in at center, the coach said. Junior Mason Sammons — one of two younger brothers of Eli Sammons on the team — shifts from tackle to guard. Jack Gullett, “a big body that can move around” according to Moore, is back at tackle after missing last year due to COVID-19-related family reasons.
Freshman Tyson Sammons — younger brother of Eli and Mason — steps in at quarterback for Carson Wireman, who did not return. In Sammons, Moore sees a bright future, but also the ability to manage the Musketeers in the present, even if he might currently be more comfortable on defense.
“We just have to be smart with him and make sure that we’re putting him in position where he can help us and not have him have to shoulder too much of the burden,” Moore said. “Now as he gets older, he’s gonna have to get some broad shoulders and do a lot, but for now, we just want him to play his part.”
Ike Henderson, who rushed for 333 yards (in five games) as a freshman last year, is Greenup County’s most productive returning offensive player. That included 130 yards against Breathitt County.
“He stepped in and did a really nice job,” Moore said of Henderson. “It’s good that he’s just a 10th-grader.”
Braxton Noble should see his first significant varsity carries, Moore said. Wyatt Perkins moves to fullback and is physically well-suited for it, Moore said.
Brady Clevenger would have helped the Musketeers in the backfield and the linebacking corps as Greenup County’s top returnee as a senior, according to Moore. But he sustained a neck injury in what Moore termed a “freak accident” in the playoff loss at Ashland last year and can’t play anymore. Clevenger graduated early and is in the workforce, Moore said. The Musketeers plan to honor him on senior night this season anyway.
Greenup County’s returning receiving production equals one reception, and not even from last year. Tanner Fortson made one catch for eight yards as a sophomore in 2019. Graduation and attrition resulted in “very limited numbers at those positions, so don’t look for us to be throwing a lot of receivers out on the field at any one time,” Moore said.
Brock Thomas — younger brother of 2019 Greenup County graduate Brecken Thomas, who went on to Eastern Kentucky University — joins Fortson there.
“He’s a little bit more lean than Brecken was, but at the same time, he can catch the ball,” Moore said. “He understands where he’s supposed to be. Very coachable kid. Brock will have a good year.”
Sam Haislop plays tight end. He was in the mix for quarterback snaps last preseason and has changed his body since then, Moore said.
“We just had to find a niche for him,” Moore said. “He’s kinda done a million different things since he’s been here as a freshman. ... We probably haven’t done him any favors by moving him around so much, but such is the nature of high school football, too. He’s embraced the role and he’s doing a nice job.”
Up front defensively will be much the same cast of characters as on the O-line, Moore said. Noah Nichols is the nose guard and is “agile,” Moore said.
Nichols was in the middle of Greenup County’s fourth-down overtime goal line stand to hold off Montgomery County last Oct. 2 and will be expected to do that more consistently, Moore said.
Mason Sammons made double-digit tackles in three games last season, Moore said, and stands out even in a Class 3A, District 7 with exceptional line play.
“If you’re competing with and winning more of the battles than you lose with those types of guys, then that means you can play,” Moore said.
Perkins and Haislop garnered mention as potential linebacking leaders. The Musketeers’ entire starting secondary will be new, Moore said. Henderson, Tyson Sammons, Thomas, Noble and Fortson are competing for time there.
Matthew Tipton will kick and may punt. He’s a transfer from Frederick Douglass, where he played soccer but not football, Moore said.
Moore said Greenup County’s focus has been on building from the JFL level up to consistently compete in what he called one of the two toughest Class 3A districts in the state.
“We have to get past the point here at Greenup County of where we’re waiting for teams like Ashland and Russell to not be as good to beat them, and concentrate more on elevating our own program,” Moore said. “If you want to do something different than you’ve done, aka, beat those teams regularly or be competitive regularly, then we have to do something different. So we’ve changed a lot of what we’ve done. It’s in our mindset, too.”