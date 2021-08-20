It’s been said that there is strength in numbers.
Fairview will attempt to disprove that theory this season.
The Eagles will enter the new year with a small roster. It’s something they have grown accustomed to in Westwood, but third-year coach Daniel Armstrong has witnessed plenty of muscle and moxie from his group in the offseason.
“We are a lot stronger than we have been in the past,” Armstrong said. “The biggest advantage is we will be more durable. We don’t have a lot of kids out playing right now, so we have to be able to play both ways. We have to be strong.
“In my three years here, this is the strongest team that we’ve had,” he added. “We also have a commitment that’s built here. It’s going to be difficult to play football here. You are going to have to invest in a lot of stuff if you want to be part of this program. No one gets a free ride. Everyone will earn what they get.”
Fairview spends practice time wisely. Every player is learning different skill sets to play several positions on the field with the Eagles’ lack of depth.
“There has to be flexibility,” Armstrong said. “Some of our skill players are really tight ends. Fullback-type kids are learning offensive line spots. Skill players learn how to play on the line as well. We want to be as good up front as we can, but we have to have some depth at those positions. Everyone has been buying into it. The good thing about low numbers is that everybody is getting reps. We don’t have anyone standing around at practice. They are all getting better.”
Senior Camron Mitchell started last season at tackle, moved to center and could be shifted to the guard spot for the upcoming Eagles campaign. Most of the offensive linemen will play both ways.
Mitchell enters his fourth season in a starting role. Chase Bradley is productive on both sides of the ball. Cole Kinder will occupy the tackle and defensive end positions. Kaden Sparks transitioned to the offensive line last year. Armstrong said he reclassified and will be a freshman again this season and has really taken to the weight room.
Senior Tyler Barber is the Eagles’ biggest player and the team’s weightlifter of the year, according to Armstrong. Xavien Kouns, Aiden McSorley, Ethan Marcum and Ethan Hale will see playing time along the line or at defensive end.
Cole Blevins, Caden Thomas, Isaac Johnson and Logan Jenkins add depth at several key defensive positions.
“Last year with COVID, it put a hold on our offseason,” Mitchell said. “We still tried to lift weights and get in shape. The numbers in the weight room keep going up. Everybody is getting faster and stronger and more athletic. We are improving and our confidence level is going up for sure.”
Fairview looks to increase its offensive output this season after averaging nine points a contest a year ago. The Eagles’ schedule includes several small schools, but the team will be tested early with road trips to Pineville and Nicholas County.
The focus in practice has become less strategic and more repetition.
“We are only going to run around 12 plays total,” Armstrong said, “and that is running and passing concepts together. Our goal is to run each play 1,000 reps before we ever snap the football. … I talked with (former Ashland offensive coordinator and new Green County coach) Colt Phelps and he said one of the big things that helped him out was going from a time-based setup to a reps setup.”
“We want to get more reps,” he continued. “We had to change our coaching philosophy on it. We only have so much time to get in those reps. We have to coach on the fly. ... I think we should see an uptick in our offense. It all comes down to our offensive line. That is where we are the thinnest.”
The offensive conductor will be quarterback Tanner Johnson. The signal-caller has a year under his belt and should enjoy a new comfort level. Armstrong expects the game to slow down for the junior.
“The biggest change you will see this year is patience,” Armstrong said. “He will have a little more patience in the pocket as he goes through his reads and progressions. He can really throw it out there. I think last year he really tried to out-throw everybody rather than coming off his primary target and checking down to his second or third option. I think you will see him more poised.”
Blevins will be Fairview’s primary back, replacing departing rusher Gracin Smith. Tanner Johnson and Blevins provide good speed out of the backfield. Thomas and Kouns will tote the pigskin as well.
Jeremy Harper had four TD receptions last year. Armstrong said the junior has great hands and will create more in space. Austin Miller and Camren Muncy will be catalysts in the offensive plans and Cody Caldwell offers the Eagles a deep threat.
Caldwell and Miller will fill the safety spots on defense. Braden Mills, Rusty Fitchpatrick, Muncy and Harper will also patrol the defensive backfield.