East Carter has seen continued growth under coach Tim Champlin as he prepares to enter his seventh season in Grayson.
The Raiders went from winning just one game in Champlin’s debut season to seven in 2019. Each year, the team improved on its win-loss total from the year prior.
Last year, the Raiders were only able to play in seven games with multiple COVID-19 cancellations. East Carter has been dealt the same hand in some ways to start this season, having to postpone practice for two weeks this month and miss their team camp.
Despite the hiccups faced early on this fall, the Raiders feel they can continue their ascent.
East Carter will get back last year’s starting signal-caller in Kanyon Kozee, who looks to benefit from having a year of experience under his belt heading into his senior campaign.
“He kind of got thrown into it last year with the whole COVID stuff, no preseason 7-on-7 and no preseason scrimmages and open up with West Carter, who returned everybody,” Champlin said. “We were trying to still find ourselves and he kind of got thrown to the wolves there.
“Kanyon progressed as the year went on, and it took us and him a couple games to figure out what his niche is and where he fits at as a play-caller on offense. I felt like once we figured that out with him we were able to gain a lot of momentum going forward.”
Kozee posted seven passing touchdowns and three rushing scores last year. This year, Champlin hopes to “make him a threat out on the edge” and involve him in the running game more.
In the backfield, East Carter must replace two of last year’s top three rushers. Charlie Terry, the team’s second-leading runner last year, is expected to have a big impact.
“Charlie Terry is a workhorse,” Champlin said. “He’s a hard worker and got after it in the weight room this year and put on some weight and some muscle.”
Terry averaged nearly 100 yards a game in 2020 with 664 total yards on 64 totes and found paydirt six times.
Beyond the running abilities of Kozee and Terry, the Raiders have several other viable options still trying to separate themselves leading up to kickoff.
“We’re looking at probably three or four different guys, just trying to figure out what will work best,” Champlin said.
The receiver position might be the group with the most question marks entering the season.
Champlin likes senior Connor Goodman’s versatility and also highlighted sophomore Gabe Roberts. The Raiders received a transfer in Boyd County’s Nikk Barnett at the receiver spot, too.
Goodman and Kozee fought for the quarterback position, and both are athletic and skilled enough to play either place on the field.
“It’s not something that we’ve really sold out to either one of them yet, but we think that both of them really could potentially give us something different and go back and forth, and maybe we’ll see both of them on the field at the same time playing multiple positions,” Champlin said. “That’s something we’ve talked about and looked at.”
East Carter plans to use the tight end position more this year. Juniors Cason Adams and Rylan Yoak are names that Champlin tabbed, and he said both could be on the field in certain situations.
“Any time we want to go to a two-tight-end look or a heavier package, those two guys will be in the game together,” Champlin said.
The offensive line has a bevy of returning knowledge, with two players coming back as three-year starters, two rejoining the Raiders with two years of starting experience, and another junior rounding out the line.
Skyler McCormick and Mikey Holbrook have been huge for East Carter throughout their careers, starting on the line the last three seasons. Bryson Kiser and Garon Castle have manned the starting spots for the previous two years, and junior Braden Reed adds additional talent.
“Really, really feel good about our offensive line and their ability this year to drive block and we feel like they have the ability to pave the way for Charlie Terry and the other backs to have a big year for us,” Champlin said.
The Raiders averaged 228 rushing yards an outing last year, and that figures to be a recurring theme in 2021.
East Carter hopes to make strides on defense from a year ago. Last year, the Raiders surrendered 36 points per game and 345 yards on average.
“Defense has been one of those things that we’ve struggled with in the past at times, giving up more points than what we necessarily want to,” Champlin said. “We feel good about our defense this year. We’ve got a lot of returning guys there.”
Bryson Kiser, McCormick and sophomore Izack Messer will be key in Champlin’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme on the line. Kiser had 3.5 sacks last season.
At linebacker, Terry holds down the fort coming back as last year’s second-leading tackler and the team leader with five tackles for loss.
He’ll be joined by a rotation of several players, including Braden Kiser and Braiden Bellew. Bellew recorded 1.5 tackles for loss appearing in six games for East Carter in his sophomore year.
In the secondary, the Raiders will return three of their five starters from a year prior.
Goodman, Kozee and junior Isaac Boggs will headline the defensive backs. The trio wasn’t afraid to mix it up, as each had double-digit tackles last year, with Goodman leading the way at 25.
Special teams still needs to be addressed as reliable kicker/punter Logan Cales graduated.
“We’re going to be by committee,” Champlin said. “We’ve got a couple guys from the soccer team that have come out and kicked and have done really well.”
East Carter has tinkered with its schedule early on in 2021 in hopes that it will get the Raiders right come district time.
“We felt like it was time to take the step for those games and our program and try to beef our schedule up a little bit,” Champlin said. “Our district we feel like is very competitive and tough, and to get to the point where we want to be in our district, we feel like we’ve got to play tougher opponents early.”