It wasn’t difficult to discern where Ashland’s edge came from last season.
“When we conditioned, after every one, we’d do ‘one more for Belfry,’” lineman Blake Messer said, “and it would just make us mad.”
The Tomcats were hardly the only team that saw red when they saw the Pirates. But they had the motivation to do something about it — courtesy of a 41-7 loss on Pond Creek in the 2019 state quarterfinals — as well as an understanding that to emerge from the eastern half of Class 3A, storied Belfry was in the way.
“We went down there and they handed it to us at their place,” Ashland coach Tony Love said. “(Belfry) was really the bell cow. They’re really the standard, up until last year, of the state champion. They’re consistently getting there.
“You want to remind (your own players) every day, what are you willing to do extra to win that championship?”
The Tomcats answered that question with extra reps. And by the time the Pirates rolled into Putnam Stadium on Dec. 11 for the state semifinals, it was no longer a hypothetical.
“I think it was well-received,” Love said of the symbolic extra work. “They hated it at the time. Last thing they wanted to do in 90-degree weather is run another sprint, but they know looking back on it, it was well worth it.”
For both the Tomcats and the community, starved to get back in the state’s spotlight after a 30-year absence.
“You couldn’t even hear the snap count sometimes,” Messer said of that night in Putnam. “Brett would say, ‘Down’; I wouldn’t put my hand down because I couldn’t hear him. You’d get jitters just from the fans.”
That also aided the Tomcats’ motivation. Ashland found some extra fire in its belly, too, in a handful of players asked to change their role or expected to increase it.
Messer, Zane Christian and Jordon Jones stepped in on an offensive line that had to replace four starters. They welcomed the challenge, Jones said, of being regarded as a question mark.
“It was huge motivation for us, because we didn’t ever want to be the weak link,” Jones said. “We tried every day in practice, we worked hard every day, and we got there.”
They did, to the tune of paving the way for Tomcats backs to rush for 310.3 yards per game, capped off by 417 yards on the ground in a state-final whipping of Elizabethtown.
Christian moved to the offensive line from tight end and wasn’t overly excited about it at the time, Love said. But he made his mark there well enough to be voted preseason Player of the Year by Class 3A, District 7 coaches going into this season, both because of his work on defensive line and how it transferred to his new spot at offensive tackle.
“He is by far the best defensive lineman that I’ve seen in my time coaching,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said of Christian. “He’s a true game-changer at that position and impacts the game in a way that not many people do from the defensive line spot.”
Love agreed, tabbing Christian one of the top three players on the field in the state title game.
Christian took the compliments in stride.
“I’m a lineman, so I don’t get a lot of recognition,” he said. “I’m used to working in the shadows, so it was nice to get that recognition.”
Brett Mullins shifted to quarterback at the 11th hour of the preseason. He was only asked to throw two passes in the state title game, but he completed both, and one was critical: Mullins found Paul Humphrey to convert a fourth-and-11 on Ashland’s second scoring drive at Kroger Field.
Love pointed to another play Mullins made with poise that stuck in his mind: his scramble on fourth-and-2 for three yards to extend a drive in the second quarter against Belfry. That possession ended in the only touchdown of Ashland’s 10-3 win.
“As the year went on, I got more experienced in what I needed to do,” Mullins said, “and (departed offensive coordinator Colt) Phelps taught me a lot.”
Those plays were emblematic of the Tomcats’ title — because they exhibited growth, the fruit of the aforementioned personnel tweaks.
Mullins will undergo more of them this year. He will still likely take some snaps under center, Love said, but will step into a role similar to the one JT Garrett filled last season — meaning Mullins is liable to have the ball anywhere on the field in any context at any given time.
“Brett’s embraced it,” Christian said. “He’s helping with the younger guys. I think Brett really likes his new role.”
Mullins concurred.
“It puts a lot of stress on my shoulders,” he said, “but I’m ready for it and excited for it.”
Now for Ashland is the challenge of repeating, of relishing the hardware and the jewelry and the status they represent, while not letting them distract from retaining it.
“It’s been a regular topic with the kids,” Love said of navigating that duality. “And talking to other coaches, you will either see complacency or passion, and if the weight room is any indicator of what I’m gonna see, then I’m seeing passion with these guys because they know they were part of a state championship team, but now they’re the ones carrying the torch and they want to be the owners of a state championship.”
That’s Ashland’s new edge: most of the Tomcats who will be called upon for statistical production both offensively and defensively weren’t asked to provide much last season.
“I see a lot of talent on our team, but it’s young talent and you don’t know what the feel on Friday night’s gonna be,” Love said. “I think we have excellent talent. I think we’re just as talented as we were last year, most of the team, but there were some things that last year’s seniors brought to the table, and that was maturity and poise, and those were really the two things I’m looking at with this team.”
Mullins and Ashland’s returning starters up front should provide those traits. They hope to grow them, too, following the blueprint of last year.
“(We have to) forget about last year and do it again,” Jones said, “keep on working harder, which we are, and going crazy in practice. Just gotta keep on going.”