It was a year of firsts for Evan Ferguson and his Boyd County Lions last season.
Boyd County reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and secured its first win in the elimination rounds since defeating McCreary Central, 34-6, in 2008. Of course, playing a season under a pandemic is atop that list, which offered the Lions plenty more than they bargained for heading in.
“Last season was marred by COVID interruptions and we had to deal with many challenges,” Ferguson said, “from masking when not on the field to doing our best to limit interactions with people not on our team to limit any contact-tracing measures. I can speak for all coaches in saying we hope that is behind us for this next season.”
Among those challenges included playing to an 18-17 loss against East Carter with only 18 available roster players available on a chilly Oct. 30 night in Cannonsburg. But the Lions responded with a thwarting of Holmes in the playoffs, something Ferguson called the highlight of the season.
“Our biggest accomplishment last season was without a doubt our first playoff win since 2008,” Ferguson said. “We played the best football game since I have been the coach at Boyd County and beat Holmes 55-14.”
Boyd County marched all over the same team it had fallen to in regular-season district action, 26-15, to the tune of 363 rushing yards, paced by Carter Stephens and Jacob Kelley. Stephens rumbled for 163 yards and three scores on 20 totes. Kelley added 92 yards on 19 carries and added three scores as well.
Stephens led the Lions with 768 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns. Kelley added 687 yards and nine scores as well. Both depart due to graduation, leaving the Lions searching for answers of who will fill the backfield voids.
Also departing is quarterback Logan Staten, who was more of a run-first type of quarterback but could throw when needed. Staten raced for 586 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while throwing for five more.
Defensively, the trio mentioned above were equally as important as they were on offense. Staten led the team with 50 tackles. Kelley was second with 41, including six sacks. Stephens led the Lions with nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
“We graduated a good group of seniors and I will miss their leadership this season,” Ferguson said. “We have a lot of young talent that will have to step up and play important roles that will be key for our success this season.”
Boyd County graduated 11 seniors last year.
Moving forward, the Lions will turn the reins over to sophomore Dakota Thompson, who stepped in to fill a void on the offensive line when the Lions needed reinforcements.
Ferguson said he likes where his team is at the quarterback position, with everything Thompson brings to the table.
“Everyone always points fingers at the quarterback, good or bad, and I think we have a good one,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said he has his eye on several key players he hopes pays dividends for the Lions.
“Juniors Trey Holbrook, Jacob Meade, Leeland Thacker, Josh Thornton and Aaron Weis will all play major roles for us on both sides of the ball,” Ferguson said. “Jacob Barrett and Josiah Thacker are two seniors that we will be looking to have big seasons.”
All played in at least eight of the Lions’ nine contests last season.
Boyd County plays three of its first four games in the friendly confines of Cannonsburg before opening district play on the road. Boyd County opens with South Point and Ashland at home and opens district seeding at Harrison County on Sept. 24.
“I think our schedule gives us several tests to have us prepared to make a deep playoff run,” Ferguson said. “As every other team around will say, it is extremely important for us to stay healthy for us to be successful this season. We need to focus on being the very best version of us we can be. We are an extremely young team this year. Our scrimmages will be big early tests for us to see where we are against some high-quality competition.”