Chris Lane said Bath County’s football culture is changing.
It’s unlikely the Wildcats are stressing over whether a dessert fork can be used to eat a salad, but they absolutely want Owingsville folks to forget about last year’s 0-7 record and an overall 10-game losing streak.
“I don’t want to talk bad about the coach before (Johnny Poynter) or anything like that at all,” said Lane, who replaced Poynter last Oct. 23. “We just have a certain set of expectations for the kids – everything from being on time to when you’re here, give me what you’ve got.
“The offseason’s been really good; we’ve done a lot of good work. I think the mindset of our older guys is, they kind of want to put one good season under their belts before they head out and do whatever they’re going to do. Our younger guys have really bought into what we’re trying to do.”
Lane said senior Jacob Easton is the starting quarterback.
“He’s got a really good arm; he’s a baseball kid, too,” Lane said. “He’s very accurate. He’s got good arm strength. We might do some things a little differently than what you’ve seen in the past from us; I think we’ll be more balanced offensively.”
Bath County’s receiving corps could have a basketball look – Zack Otis and Taylan Sorrell join junior Jordan Everman.
Lane said the defense is going to a 5-2 look to increase quarterback pressure. Sophomore linebacker Carter Hart’s 58 tackles led the team last year. (He was also the top rusher with 438 yards and seven touchdowns.)
Fleming County
The Panthers finished 4-4 last year. Winning a third straight Class 3A, District 6 title could be a challenge: the late Buddy Morgan, who threw for 600 yards and six touchdowns, and leading runner Tanner Weaver (623 yards and five scores) are gone.
“Four and four last year, record-wise, wasn’t exactly what we wanted,” coach Bill Spencer said. “We had two stretches where we went three weeks between games.”
Spencer said Zeke Conn, who is returning for a fifth year, is the likely starter at quarterback.
Senior receiver Logan Pinkley caught 25 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns last year. Seniors Jayden Argo and Levi Denton also return.
Spencer said Conn (427 passing yards with five scores) may also play some fullback as well as linebacker. Sophomore Austin Trent is a potential starting running back.
Six starters return on defense. Conn’s 65 tackles were second behind Morgan’s 66.
Maybe the most encouraging news from Flemingsburg: senior Hoss Morgan will be a slot receiver and linebacker. He was cleared to play in June after suffering injuries in a May 15 car accident from which Buddy died 13 days later.
Hoss will wear Buddy’s No. 15. Hoss wore 30 as a freshman, didn’t play as a sophomore and took No. 11 last year.
“Every year I change my number,” Hoss said. “(Buddy will) be with me, but it’s not going to stop me from playing football.”
Morgan County
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Cougars (1-4) especially hard – five games were canceled.
“I never knew day to day if we were coming or going,” coach Mark “Polo” Easterling said. “We’d practice a week and have to shut it down two weeks. We’d get to play, and then they’d cancel two games.”
There was a highlight – a 33-20 win over Trimble County last Oct. 23 snapped a 15-game losing streak.
Sophomore Bradley Nickell returns at quarterback. “He’s just a good athlete, got a good head on his shoulders,” Easterling said.
Senior Jordan Sexton ran for a team-high 406 yards and three touchdowns, and his 21 tackles was the best among the returnees.
Morgan County also has a new defensive coordinator – Nick Wilson comes to West Liberty from Rowan County.