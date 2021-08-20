Ashland must make up for the graduation of 82% of its rushing yards and 98% of its receiving from last year. And the Tomcats’ top seven tacklers statistically moved on.
That may be a little more pronounced than usual, but it isn’t a new phenomenon for Ashland. So coach Tony Love sees a path for the defending state champions to stay in the mix to repeat in 2021.
“If you look back over the history of the past 10 years or so, pretty consistently we graduate quite a few seniors that play,” Love said. “Losing so many guys off of last year’s team, and filling the spots in, I never looked at (it as) replacing anybody .... it’s a matter of finding guys that can do things that can help us be productive week to week.”
Ashland relied on a host of players in different or newly prominent roles last year. Keontae Pittman went from being a one-trick breakaway pony to the Tomcats’ featured back. JT Garrett became an all-purpose offensive threat. Zane Christian moved from tight end to lineman and did that so well that Love called him one of the three best players on the field — along with Pittman and Garrett — in the state final.
The Tomcats will stay on that track this season by taking a state-championship winning quarterback, Brett Mullins, and broadening and amplifying his job, Love said.
“I think Brett has developed a skill set that will lend itself to some things we can do offensively that’ll be even more challenging for defenses,” Love said. “Brett will play wherever we ask him to play, just like most of our guys.”
Mullins was thrust into the quarterback role late in the preseason last year due to the transfer of incumbent Jake Gregg to Wheelersburg and season-ending injuries to Bailey Thacker and Brock Kouns. Mullins managed the Tomcats offense admirably, throwing for 880 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushing for 208 yards.
Mullins will likely start at running back this season, Love said, but will mix in under center and play receiver as well.
“A lot of people may not look at him as a quarterback, but I look at him as a leader,” Love said of Mullins. “There’s a lot of skilled quarterbacks that don’t have the leadership skills that Brett does, and they’re .500-or-less quarterbacks. I’ll take a leader over a high skill-set guy any day, because those are gonna be team guys and they’re gonna work their tails off.”
Thacker has stepped into the No. 1 quarterback job, Love said.
“He’s pretty accurate, he’s coachable, he’s a competitor, and he really is enjoying the learning part of quarterback,” Love said. “We think he’s gonna be a pretty level-headed kid. We’ll go through some growing pains, like you do with anybody that’s new out there, but we’re trying to create those scenarios in practice to help him farther down the road.”
Thacker and Kouns are “like mirror images of each other out there,” Love said. “They’re both long, thin kids that I think are gonna be 6-4, maybe 6-5 when they finish growing.”
Vinincio Palladino, Ashland’s fifth-leading rusher last season, brings back the most rushing yards (259) and touchdowns (four).
If that surname sounds familiar to Tri-State football fans, it should. Palladino’s older brother D’Angelo was Ohio’s Division V Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year at Ironton as a junior in 2014. He ran for 272 yards and two touchdowns against Ashland that season.
Jarod Brown (56 yards, one TD) joins Palladino and Mullins in the backfield. Ricky Padron, a new Tomcat, will compete for snaps.
Ashland’s 2021 backfield has a different strength than last year’s group of speed demons — namely, well, strength, as part of what Love called the strongest Tomcats team he can remember.
“We’re still power and counter and trap, but the backs that we have now aren’t the guys that are gonna cut you, they’re gonna truck you,” Love said. “They’re gonna run over you, or try to run over you, and they’re a lot bigger. They’re considerably stronger.
“Eluding people is not necessarily their forte. Now Brett has some quicks, he’s gonna make some people miss, and the other guys will make people miss, but they’re really ‘get the shoulder pads out in front and try to drive over top of people’ running backs.”
Ashland returns the receiver of only one completed pass last season. Landon Eden made a 16-yard reception. Palladino did contribute a 21-yard catch in 2019.
Love said the aforementioned backs could contribute in the receiving game, as well as Aris Pittman — Keontae’s brother — and Terrell Jordan and Tate Ashby.
Ashland’s offensive line has gone from being what Love called “the question mark” early last season to “the alphas on our team this year.”
Christian, Blake Messer and Jordon Jones return as starters up front. Cole Christian — Zane’s brother — has stepped in well at center, Love said. RJ Prichard, Dylan Sharp, Landon Humphreys and Nathan Wardle are competing for snaps.
Padron, Ashby, Isiaiah Ingram and Tucker Rogers are tight ends.
Zane Christian, Messer and Jones will play up front defensively as well. Alex Pereira, who has greatly improved his strength and skill according to Love, and Sharp and Ethan Ratliff are vying for line time.
Zane Christian, a bona fide defensive disruptor, is Ashland’s leading returning tackler, with 38 tackles and 11 stops for loss last season. Jones made eight tackles for loss.
Eric Billips, who made 29 tackles last season, remains from a sterling linebacking unit. Ingram, Padron, Sawyer Edens, Palladino, Landon Himes and Austin Nichols are also candidates in a deep linebacker pool.
Mullins (20 tackles last season), Eden, Aris Pittman, Jordan, Jake Sexton and Kahlil Vaughn will play in the secondary, Love said.
SJ Lycans will kick and punt. He made 43 of 45 extra points and all six field goals he tried last season and has worked on physical strength, Love said.
“He looks like a linebacker out there,” Love cracked. “With his shirt off at practice, you can tell he’s found the weight room.”
Ashland’s coaching staff has remained essentially stable, with one exception. Jimmy Peyton takes over as offensive coordinator for Colt Phelps, who left to become head coach at Green County.
Peyton was the coach at Missouri Military Academy and has worked as a collegiate assistant at Kentucky Christian, Garden City CC and Arizona Western. Locally, the Ironton alum is likely best remembered for coming off the bench as a sophomore in Putnam Stadium in 1997 and throwing two touchdown passes in the final minute to improbably lead the Fighting Tigers past the Tomcats, 42-41. Love was in his fourth year as a Tomcats assistant.
“He’s excited to be here,” Love said, “and I think it’s gonna force some regular opponents to change their defensive game plan, that’s for sure.”