Rowan County’s boys basketball season is a tall tale.
Literally.
The Vikings won 14 of their last 16 games and finished 26-8 record last year. To try to dethrone Ashland, they bring one of the tallest front lines – 6-foot-5 senior Mason Moore, 6-7 Paul Laurence Dunbar transfer Robby Todd and 6-5 junior Chase Alderman.
With COVID-19 protocols snuffing out who knows how many practices and games, coach Shawn Thacker said this season’s playbook will go on a diet.
“I’m only gonna put one or two out-of-bounds plays underneath the basket,” Thacker said. “We said from the beginning we were gonna have a small playbook, so to speak; our cheat sheet wasn’t gonna have a lot on it.
“It seems like a good time to let your kids go play, just let them play. Give them a little bit of structure within that. The bottom line is, you won’t know how many days a week you get to practice, you may miss a couple, four games.”
The first thing the Vikings hope you notice is their team speed and versatility. Thacker said Alderman and Todd are interchangeable parts in the offense.
“I think we’ll all be playing faster now, so we have to get more in shape than we were last year,” Alderman said.
Moore averaged 24.9 points and 10.4 rebounds a game last year. He’ll replace 2020 graduate Will Cox at point guard.
“I’ve never really played point guard,” Moore said. “I’ll get used to it when the season comes along and I get a few games under my belt. I’ll ave to be more aggressive.”
Alderman averaged 13.5 points a game, and he hit 59.8% of his shots.
Todd, the son of Morehead State University women’s basketball coach Greg Todd, averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds a game last year. Smallish numbers to be sure, but he touts another part of his game.
“I think I’m a pretty good passer for my height,” Todd said. “I try to look at guys like (Denver Nuggets center) Nikola Jokić. He scans the floor the floor really well, he can spread the floor, and he looks for open guys.
“Guys like him set a good example.”
Which is fine with Thacker.
“Robby, at 6-7, is not gonna be just a prototypical post player. But he has the ability to step out on the floor, he has the ability to put it on the floor, he has the ability to shoot it out there, he has the ability to pass,” Thacker said.
Seniors Nathan Goodpaster, Bradley Gardner and Dilan Maxey vie for the other two starting spots.