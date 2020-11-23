Jason Mays assembled what he called “the toughest schedule in the state, hands down.”
He hopes Ashland gets to play it, or at least some of it, but either way, the coach — and the Tomcats — are taking things one day at a time.
A little more than eight months after Ashland had its shot at extending a perfect record into a state title taken away by COVID-19, the Tomcats have no choice but to approach it that way, their coach said.
“I can’t control it, so you can’t let your mind go to places like that,” Mays said. “You can’t get down, depressed, because your kids will see you that way too. You’ve gotta be careful about how you talk about it, because they’ll hear you talking about it and they’ll read into that.
“All I want them to see from me is, I don’t care when we play or who we play. What I care about is just that today’s practice is gonna be awesome, and if we can put a bunch of those days together, eventually I have hope and I have faith that this will filter through on some level and we’ll be playing basketball again.”
Ashland’s three returning starters are keying the Tomcats’ efforts, Mays said. Junior Cole Villers gained national acclaim with a buzzer-beating 60-footer to beat West Carter in February, and sophomore Colin Porter ignited what would have been a good offense into a great one with his facilitating talent as a freshman transfer into the program. Mays called him a “once-in-a-generation point guard; there’s no other way of putting it.”
But junior guard Ethan Sellars, who averaged 10.0 points per game last year, hangs right with them, Mays said.
“People are sleeping on Selly,” Mays said. “Cole and Colin will tell you right now that on any given day Selly’s the most talented player on our team.”
Villers scored a team-high 17.1 ppg and cleared 4.9 rpg last season, while Porter dished 6.4 assists per game, swiped 2.5 steals an outing and still had time to lead Ashland in rebounding with 5.4 a night and pitch in 15.1 ppg.
Porter and Villers were also all but automatic from the foul line, canning 80.3% and 82.9%, respectively.
The aforementioned trio isn’t just stuffed stats. They also showcase the work and defense, Mays said.
“Yesterday, we’re at the end of practice,” Mays said in early November, “and Zander Carter, who is a freshman, Colin is just hulking him unbelievably and gets kicked in the eye diving for a loose ball. Practice is over in two minutes. When your best players are your best defenders, good things are gonna happen.”
Sellars, Porter and Villers — whom Mays called “arguably the toughest kid I’ve ever coached” — thrived in Ashland’s offense last year, predicated on getting the best shot no matter who took it. All five Tomcats starters attempted at least 114 3-pointers and made at least 38.6% of them.
It was also an offense that didn’t have a true post player. Then 6-foot-9 senior Sean Marcum transferred in from Cabell Midland.
Ironically, Marcum can relate to the Tomcats’ plight from last spring: the Knights were also stripped of a trip to the state tournament in the Mountain State by COVID-19.
“It’s been a blessing, because he’s just the right fit at the right time,” Mays said. “Everybody knows we didn’t really have a post player last year. He gives us that this year, but he’s not your prototypical back-to-the-basket bruiser either. He just weighs 195 pounds.
“He’s just really long. He’s got a 6-foot-9-inch wingspan and I think he can lead our region in blocked shots. He should lead our region in rebounding, but he’s gotta get a little tougher for that, too.”
Mays added that he thinks that is happening through rigorous preparation.
Senior Hunter Gillum and junior Ryan Atkins return having played in 31 games apiece last season. And a large sophomore class is also looking for its shot to get on the floor and stay there, Mays said.
Tucker Conway, Asher Adkins, Tristin Davis and Nate Freize populate that group. All played in at least 11 games last season.
“They’re all gonna be somewhere between 6-2 and 6-5,” Mays said. “They’re getting better every day. They’ve been 100% committed, and I think all four of them could start for most teams in our region, and these guys are fighting for, ‘Am I gonna be the seventh guy, eighth guy, sixth guy? Am I gonna crack the starting lineup?’
“Right now we’ve got a good culture of competitiveness in our practices because guys are fighting for spots.”
Carter, a freshman, came in from Greenup County. He pitched in 10.9 ppg for the Musketeers as an eighth-grader, including a 40.8% showing from the perimeter.