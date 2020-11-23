Paintsville coach Landon Slone watched them grow up before his eyes.
What started as a youth movement when he took over the program five seasons ago has led to an experienced roster that includes five seniors this year.
“It’s a first for us,” Slone said. “We’ve had one here or there. In my first year, the eighth-graders that got some playing time are seniors now. It makes my job a lot easier.”
Slone said the Tigers will be looking for a new identity with the loss of Nick Keeton, who averaged a double-double last season, once they get their full allotment of players in the gym whenever the Tigers football team’s postseason run ends.
“We have about 10 guys that are actually going to play varsity and we have a few eighth-graders mixed in,” Slone said. “Practices have not been as competitive as I would like. Guys are learning. We’re trying to maximize our effort every day.”
“We want to be the best defensive team in the 15th Region,” Slone said. “Size could be our biggest weakness. Rebounding has been a big emphasis in our practices. It’s not going to be one or two guys. It’s going to be all five guys rebounding for us. It is going to be a big key for us this year.”
Paintsville finished 15-14 last season but earned its third straight trip to the region tournament. The Tigers experienced an 11-year region drought before the former Paintsville star brought them back on that stage. The last time the Tigers advanced that far before 2018, Slone was a guard on the team.
“I’ve had some good assistant coaches that have come in and developed these players,” Slone said. “When I took the job, we had eight wins in our first season. You play eighth-graders and freshman to try and build the program up. That’s what you have to do in a Class A school that has 230 students.”
“We wanted to preach what Paintsville basketball had been,” he continued, “and at the same time, we wanted to build on what we’ve done and in our own way. I’ve had the pleasure of coaching very good players and hopefully we’ll continue to do that.”
The Tigers are led by returning scorer Colby Fugate. He averaged 22.1 points a game last year and drained 63 buckets from downtown. He stars on the gridiron but has bulked up his basketball game during the offseason.
“Colby does a lot of good things,” Slone said. “We’re very fortunate to have player like him to build around offensively. … He’s put in a lot of work on his body. He’s a lot stronger. The older the kids get they also get a year better. So, we’ll see how different it makes them this year.”
Slone said Fugate will have several important contributors around him. Baron Ratliff has changed his body and will add size down low, according to his coach. Mason Lovely, a transfer from Magoffin County, is a strong player that can replace some of the scoring and rebounding that Keeton secured the year before.
Jaxon Watts, Ryan Gibson, Boston Crace and Fugate’s brother, Connor, drew mention from Slone as key pieces that will help the Tigers take that next postseason step.
Senior Braxton Tharp is the returning point guard. Slone wants to see his numbers increase offensively, but said he is a foundation that you can build your program around.
“You can’t replace him,” Slone said. “He’s the hardest worker that you’ll ever find. All year long he works on basketball. He loves the game more than anybody on our team. In my opinion, you won’t find a better defender in our region.”