After the loss of five seniors from last season, Rose Hill Christian coach Johnny Bush said his team will be searching for a new identity this year.
The Royals won six games in 2019-20 but made definite strides as the campaign went along and produced competitive games with Greenup County and Raceland toward the end of the season.
Rose Hill starts with a new outlook and a commitment to defense.
“We were relying heavily on Kenny Wilburn last year,” Bush said. “He was one of the leading scorers in the region, putting up more than 20 points a game. We are trying to find out where we go next. We’re a really young team and we are deciding what is our identity going to be.”
“We have really been focusing on defense,” he added. “In the past, we struggled playing man defense, so we are making that a priority. We are working on conditioning. At Rose Hill, we usually have a lack of depth. We have to be in better shape than anybody else for 32 minutes.”
Conditioning was a priority in the offseason with limited preparation time. While many teams were required to spend time apart, school was in session a little earlier at Rose Hill.
“We’ve been in school since Aug. 17,” Bush said. “I was able to interact with my kids in other ways that some of the coaches might not have been able to do. We got a lot of conditioning done and still abided by the (COVID-19) guidelines. We’re basically a whole new team this season. It’s been a lot of new things and a lot of firsts this summer.”
What won’t change is Bush’s commitment to play a tough schedule.
“We can see that we’re making strides,” Bush said. “Last year, we played Bath County in January and we’re down by 30 at halftime. We played them a month later and it was six-point game. We had a lead late in the fourth quarter. You see the growth. Our guys do expect to be in those games. Even though we lost those seniors, our attitude has not changed.”
“We want to be a legitimate program,” he added. “We’re not going to settle for just playing or looking for easy wins. We want to play competition and keep pushing ourselves. We don’t have any seniors on our roster this year. We’re looking at what we can do to put ourselves in a place to be successful.”
Bush is looking to sophomore Kaison Coleman and junior Chase Pennington to take over the leadership role on the team this year. Coleman is the starting point guard and has become more vocal this season, according to his coach.
Bush is complimentary of Pennington’s work ethic as he will take on a bigger role for the Royals. He has gotten stronger and is no longer a catch-and-shoot player.
“Pennington has been in the program since he was in eighth grade,” Bush said. “Those guys can step in and say to the other players that this is what we do in the program. They understand what is expected of them. They saw those seniors last year and watched Kenny Wilburn and his work ethic. Chase has kind of stepped into that role and wants to be the hardest worker on the team in every drill that we do. He’s just taken on that silent leader role.”
“Kai has done a really impressive job of being more vocal in practice,” he continued, “and demanding more of himself. Guys are following that lead.”
Rose Hill lost the bulk of its scoring from last year but hopes to get an offensive boost from former Royals that have moved back into the area. Stacey Jackson played in seventh grade and could provide more points for the team during the season. Luke Larsen is back after moving to West Virginia. Bush will look to them to replace some of the offensive punch in the new campaign.
Bush said Pennington’s brother, Luke, has made the biggest strides in his game during the offseason and should see plenty of playing time as a freshman.
“These guys are showing me that basketball is coming really natural to them,” Bush said. “I have a lot of guys with high basketball IQs. It frees up what we can do. At times last year, we got a little one-dimensional. This year we will be able to run a true motion offense where you have five guys that are able to make plays.”