Like other teams around the commonwealth, Rowan County opened basketball practice Oct. 26, some 11 days later than the usual Oct. 15.
The Lady Vikings have much to defend – a 22-11 record and a 61st District title.
Matt Stokes begins his third season on the bench, and he’s in a familiar situation – leading a team with few seniors. Three senior starters graduated, and guard Bailey Haynes and forward Madison Moore are the only two this year.
“We’ll struggle with height a little bit,” sophomore point guard Haven Ford said. “Physicality will be there; speed will be there.”
Ford, who averaged 19.9 points and 9.1 rebounds a game, and junior Hailey Rose (8.2 points) return.
Stokes doesn’t need a Ph.D in kinesiology to intelligently – and enthusiastically – converse about what Ford has done on the floor.
“I think anybody that you talk to will tell you the same thing – ever since she started playing for us in seventh grade, you could see her on the floor; she was already kind of the leader on the court.
“She’d make sure people were getting in the right spots. On the court she was very vocal; off the court, she doesn’t say a whole lot.”
Ford is calmly confident.
“When I started getting minutes as a middle-schooler against varsity players, it showed me how vocal you have to be, so that really started my maturity as a point guard,” she said.
Ford and Stokes agree that Ford’s on-ball defense needs tweaking; Stokes wants Ford to quit watching the ball, Ford wants to anticipate an opponent’s first step by watching the hips.
Stokes lauds Rose’s versatility. He’s also considering moving her to the front line if need be.
“We’ve had this conversation – she’s got to be a double-figure scorer for us this year,” Stokes said.
Ford and Rose do more than play basketball. Rose completed her first season on the Valkyries volleyball team, and Ford scored four goals in her second soccer season.
“I feel like I stepped up out of my comfort zone, just something to get out of the house,” Rose said. “It turned out to be more than I thought it would be.”
Ford added: “I needed a fall sport to play so I didn’t just come from basketball leaving from the couch.”