Russell has seen first-hand what it is playing for this season.
The Lady Devils were literally in the building where the girls state tournament was played before it was postponed last March.
“When you step on the floor at Rupp Arena but actually never get to play on it, that gives you a renewed sense of what you’re working for,” coach Mandy Layne said. “I know our seniors realize it, especially with just one more opportunity to play on that floor.”
Senior Kaeli Ross said the team is past despair and disappointment and ready to turn the page. They’ve already started the road back to Lexington.
“We stayed confident and we try to stay positive,” Ross said. “We make every moment count now. In practice, we go hard all the time. We work out together and play ball as much as we can.”
Layne enters her 12th season as Lady Devils coach. Russell has posted a 124-45 record in the last five years and advanced to the region final three times during that stretch. The Lady Devils earned their second title in that span.
“I think 2016 was the major turning point,” Layne said. “There were some doubters out there that thought we wouldn’t win the region. It has revitalized the program and the younger kids got to see the success, like Kaeli and this group. Now they have worked hard and been able to match that success.
“All our kids have embraced that same mentality. Our goal is to be the best program in the region.”
Ross said she now feels confident after a strong performance in the region final she can produce those same numbers in her senior campaign.
“We will still play with that chip on our shoulders,” she said. “We will play every game as hard as we can. We want to go back to State again this year and actually play this time.”
Ross netted 33 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the region championship to win the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.
“She has continued to work hard in the offseason,” Layne said. “She does a lot of stuff on her own. In practice, we have seen a rejuvenated Kaeli with a lot of emotion and energy. I’ve been glad to see that. You’ve also seen that from Aubrey Hill. She has worked really hard. We are very happy with her progress.”
Ross might play on the block with Hill at times this season as the Lady Devils will be more guard-oriented. Hill played an entire season injury-free last year.
“She is moving better than she has in a couple of years,” Layne said. “Her calmness has really come back with her ability to move and not be worried about being injured again. It’s really refreshing to see.”
Hill averaged 11.6 points a game last season and grabbed seven rebounds a night. A familiar surname will see time in the paint this season with Campbell Jachimczuk.
“I’m really excited about Campbell,” Layne said. “She’s been out a little bit with an injury, but I know she will step in and really give us some quality minutes.”
Freshman point guard Shaelyn Steele keeps playing beyond her years and relishes the big stage when the lights shine the brightest. She is a key contributor on the offensive end as a double-figure scorer, but she can also be a lock-down defender.
“She really embraces the big moments,” Layne said. “Last year, for as long as defenses kept pressing us, she kept stepping up and hit the free throws. The bigger the game, the better she is. It is really impressive.”
Seniors Kylee Arthur and Alyssa Maynard will contribute. Layne said she is excited about Bella and Ava Quinn, Hannah Sanders, Josie Atkins, transfer Jenna Adkins and Tori Hester.