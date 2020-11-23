As Russell coach Tom Barrick recollected last year during a preseason interview, he made his closing argument.
The Red Devils finished with a flurry in the 2019-20 campaign, winning five of their last seven games before falling to both region finalists to end the season. Barrick still felt his team left some victories on the table because they didn’t finish off their opponent.
“I thought we did show signs of maturity throughout the season last year where we had the opportunity to win some games,” Barrick said. “We did not finish. That is a focal point for us this year. We want to finish off some of those games this year. My focus is our training and conditioning. We are trying to be stronger at the end of games. I think we are further along at this point this year than we were last year.”
Barrick enters his second year at the Russell helm. He found a smooth transition in his first year and after a full offseason the comfort level has increased on both sides.
“I feel a lot more comfortable with the way things have transpired,” Barrick said. “I know the community better. I know the staff here better. I feel much better about all things. Not that I felt bad last year with any of those things, I just have a little more familiarity with what’s going on.”
“We have the support that we need here,” he added. “We feel good about what our kids were able to do in the offseason. They have taken a lot of the ownership on their own. I was pleased as I could possibly be at this point.”
Barrick emphasizes defense and with less practice time in the preseason to fine-tune offense, it will take on greater importance this season.
“I don’t think you’ve seen very many teams win championships without it,” Barrick said. “They win with good defense. It’s something that you cannot teach or become good at quickly. It’s something that has to evolve over time. … I think our kids are starting to develop some instinctive things on defense. Those are great signs.”
“We need to finish off the things that we worked so hard to get to last year,” he added. “We got to one certain point and we weren’t able to finish it off. Being better down the stretch defensively, it will be important, especially early in the year.”
Junior Brady Bell continues to evolve into an all-around player. Bell and senior Charlie Jachimczuk both led the team in scoring a season ago, averaging 14 points a game apiece. Jachimczuk will return to his point guard duties but was still taking snaps as the quarterback on the Red Devils football team as of deadline for this publication on the second week of November.
Junior Griffin Downs made big contributions off the bench last year and will see an increased workload this season.
“We graduated some kids that played significant minutes and significant roles for us,” Barrick said. “With Brady Bell, I’ve been extremely pleased with his effort and his development in the offseason. He had a very good offseason as far as developing his body. He looks great right now physically.”
Barrick said Bell has displayed leadership traits. Jachimczuk has shown his leadership skills on the hardwood and the gridiron and the senior has shown the ability to score when needed.
“You can’t overstate the importance of having a decision maker out there on the basketball court,” Barrick said. “He has been a very successful athlete. Charlie is not a big vocal guy. He’s a leader by example. He goes out there and is always one of your best practice players. He is tough. He has the ability to do a number of things for us. He had a career high last year with 35 points against Greenup County. He is a great competitor.”
Downs is quicker this season and can stretch defenses much like Tristan Miller did last year. Russell expects significant minutes and contributions from Downs, Bell and Jachimczuk.
The Red Devils graduated significant size along the front line. It may lead to alterations to the game plan to use the team’s quickness.
“The one thing we probably won’t have this year is big bodies,” Barrick said. “I’m looking at maybe changing a few things and maybe looking at a four-guard lineup. You need more practice time. You don’t know for sure how that’s going to translate in games.”
Russell has several players that could see an increase in minutes this season. Carson Patrick, a receiver on the football team, is an athletic sophomore. Parker Doak plays extremely hard, according to his coach. Sophomore Damon Charles is also athletic.