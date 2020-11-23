East Carter coach Brandon Baker tries to be optimistic.
The Raiders finished 11-16 last year, a journey that included a 2-10 stretch to end the season. Baker talks about seniors Treven Tussey, Ethan Miller and Trevor Cline and others leading a resurgence.
Sanguine, an adjective lexico.com defines as “optimistic or positive, especially in an apparently bad or difficult situation,” also seems a fitting description. Baker is realistic about what’s ahead in a COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s tough to really know what it’s gonna do for us; this is one team that really needed a summer,” Baker said. “We lost seven seniors last year; those guys played a lot of minutes.”
Tussey is grateful he could finish his soccer career – he had three goals and four assists for the 9-4-1 Raiders – because he didn’t get to play his junior baseball campaign.
“It’s really tough because during these times you never really know what can happen,” Tussey said. “We already missed baseball season, so that sucked. Soccer, that was a blessing.”
You could credit Tussey for “manteniendo su boca cerrada,” – Spanish for “keeping his mouth closed” – when adults traipse through stores sans mask.
“I control it pretty well, but I’ve always got things in the back in my mind that I’d like to say but obviously can’t,” Tussey said.
In fact, Tussey has a variety of face coverings.
“I’ve got all kinds in my car,” Tussey said. “I’ve got the East Carter ones, I’ve got bandanas, I’ve got the surgical ones.”
Tussey said sticking to a schedule when he’s learning at home is hard, but the discipline he’s learned through sports helps.
“I’ve gotta make myself get up and do something,” Tussey said.
Tussey usually wakes up at noon or 2 p.m. if he stayed up late the night before. He takes daily assignments from East Carter and classes from Kentucky Christian University and Ashland Community and Technical College.
“It’s really a normal 12- to 15-hour day,” Tussey said. “It’s just later.”
Tussey averaged 12.5 points a game last year. Baker wants him to be more of a point guard.
“He’s gonna handle the ball a lot more for us,” Baker said. “He’s good from the perimeter, he’s good off the catch, he’s good off the dribble. We’re gonna look to him to create a lot of offense for us, for not only himself but for everybody.”
Miller averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds a season ago.
“He’s a very capable scorer, he can slash, he can catch and shoot it,” Baker said. “He’s gonna have to get that balance in his game. He was more of a slasher last year, but this year we’re gonna look to him to score some points for us.
“He’s gonna have to look at the basket more.”
Baker said Cline is a good low-post player who can also shoot longer shots if need be. The concern: nagging knee and ankle injuries.
“Our main thing about Trevor is keeping him healthy,” Baker said.
Baker said junior Connor Goodman is another starter.