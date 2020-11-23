Ron Keeton felt like he was stuck in a bad infomercial last season at Raceland.
The injury bug bit the Lady Rams early and often and just when they thought the worst had passed, it was as if the late Billy Mays appeared with his famous catch-phrase, “But wait! There’s more.”
“Unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Keeton said. “Forty games lost for our top seven players and while we did get some opportunities for a couple younger players to see some playing times during the heaviest of injury stretches, we lost a massive amount of experience and minutes, graduating four seniors that meant so much more beyond just playing time and production to our program. They will be difficult to replace.”
Gone are Whitney Lute, Emilee Garvin, Sierra Maynard and Adriana Flocker. Garvin was second in scoring (10.9 ppg) only to Kierston Smith and led the Lady Rams in field-goal percentage (40.2%). Smith handled the rock and faced double teams most nights out.
“Kierston has been at the top of most every team’s scouting reports for two seasons,” Keeton said. “She’s a two-time All-Area performer, who is nearing 1,000 points for her career and will be our returning leading rebounder from last season. She is the best athlete on the floor most nights. She’s coming off a season of shooting 30% from the 3-point line and she has the ability to get to the rim and finish. She’s a tough matchup for anyone. And while we expect her to continue to shine offensively, we have to get production elsewhere.”
Chloe Collins and Emma Picklesimer bring their own special skill set to the court.
Collins averaged 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while Picklesimer added 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds. While Picklesimer will be used primarily in the post, Collins has the ability to move away from the basket and use the bounce to beat defenders. And like Smith, she’s nearing the 1,000 mark for her career.
“(Collins) understands the game so well and understands when she’s got an opportunity to get to the rim,” Keeton said, “and there’s not many opponents who will stop her getting to the rim.”
Keeton said he expects sophomore Siyan Hapney and junior Brooklyn Hackworth, who consumed a great deal of those minutes from the injured starters, to be a factor.
“Hapney looks to be our first in line to take over at the point guard position and has had an excellent offseason,” Keeton said. “Hackworth is an excellent shooter and is in a battle with a host of players all hungry for playing time.
“Hapney and Hackworth as well as some younger players can shoot the 3 very well. The load doesn’t have to be heavy in the scoring department for Kierston. She’s super unselfish and loves to get the great pass to a teammate for a bucket. She was also our leader in assists last season.”