When the first week of practice began Oct. 26, Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs had a small flashback.
No, Biggs is in fine mental health after a two-year hiatus, but he said there are similarities between his new job in Flemingsburg and the beginning of his career at Pendleton County in Falmouth.
“(Fleming County’s) a very similar school and community and kids,” Biggs said. “I just really feel welcomed and wanted by the Fleming County administration and community. It’s just been a joy so far.”
The major difference: Biggs completed a 27-year career teaching English while coaching at Pendleton County, Ashland and Mason County. He’s still a somewhat full-time substitute; he said teaching and coaching were essentially two full-time jobs.
“A lot of the pressure’s off,” Biggs said. “I feel rejuvenated. I think the two years away did me good.”
Biggs had hoped to have leading scorer Larkin McKee, but he’s gone for the season after tearing his left anterior cruciate knee ligament during summer baseball season. Instead, junior guards Jaden Argo and Landon Lutz are the top returning scorers at 9.9 and 8.7 points a game, respectively.
“We emphasize spreading the ball around,” Biggs said. “We want five, six guys in double figures every night. I feel like we have that.”
Biggs calls his offense a “demanding style.” He said today’s players respond well “as long as you’re up front with them and consistent.”
“One thing I’ve learned, you can still be demanding, but yet be kind and compassionate as well,” Biggs said. “As I’ve aged and gotten older, I’ve mellowed out in how I teach and how I coach. We’ve been firm and we’ve been demanding; we’ve done it in a much kinder way.”
Menifee County
University of Kentucky coach John Calipari usually starts with a mostly new roster. Nearly 55 miles east-southeast in Frenchburg, coach Tim Swartz experiences the same thing this year.
“I’ve lost five of my top six scorers and top five rebounders,” Swartz said. “So, we’re gonna have to learn fast.”
Sophomore Eli Johnson and senior Joseph Davis are the most experienced returnees – they averaged 10.2 and 3.2 points a game, respectively.
“Both of them are pretty good athletes,” Swartz said. “They’ll make a good scoring combo. I need to add a third.”
Bath County
Wildcats coach Bart Williams can relate to Swartz’s situation – seven seniors, including leading scorer Jacob Patton, are gone.
“We’re in a very unique situation,” Williams said. “For the second year in a row we lost seven seniors, so we’ve lost 14 seniors the last two seasons.”
The good news: sophomore Zack Otis, whose 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds a game were second to Patton, is back.
“Zack just loves the game,” Williams said. “Zack works on the game year-round; he’s so much stronger.”
“We’re gonna field a normal roster of 12-15,” Williams added. “The pickings are gonna be kinda slim because we don’t have a lot of kids returning, obviously.”