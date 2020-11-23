Don’t think that just because Greenup County returns next to no varsity basketball experience or production that the Musketeers have no cohesion.
“All these kids played (youth basketball) together, so they’re really a close-knit unit,” new Greenup County coach Steve Barker said of his charges. “I think you have to have that element to be really good. Even though none of these kids have any major varsity minutes from last year, there is a closeness there that I really like. That’s what we’re building on.”
Building is undoubtedly the first order of business for a program that ended last year in disarray.
A special season — 21 wins and counting entering the 63rd District Tournament — ended there when the school ruled Rod Dryden, the state’s leading rebounder, ineligible and suspended coach Robert Amis on the second-to-last day of the regular season. The shorthanded Musketeers bowed out in their postseason opener.
Greenup County’s top seven scorers and its eight leading rebounders from last season are gone due to graduation, transfer or not returning to the program. Amis moved on to Pike County Central.
The Musketeers’ leading returning scorers are Logan Bays and Trenton Hannah, who each scored 15 total points last season. Hannah is the leading returning rebounder, having snared 15 caroms last winter.
Barker, who is Greenup County’s 10th coach in a span of 15 seasons, can work with that. He coached Apollo to the 2018 Sweet Sixteen and did 23 years as an NAIA coach in Georgia and is eager to coach up the Musketeers.
“They’ve been sponges so far,” he said. “I’ve thrown a lot of things at them. They’ve really taken it on and done a really good job with it.”
Asked which Musketeers have stood out in preseason work, Barker named eight, beginning with Hannah. He called the 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior big man an “extremely hard worker” who will likely be “the cornerstone post guy for us this year.”
Cousins Boone Gibson and Jonah Gibson, both juniors, drew mention for their shooting prowess. And point guard Carson Sammons, another junior, didn’t play for the Musketeers last season but has impressed Barker.
“Extremely hard worker, very quick, finds the open man,” Barker listed Sammons’s attributes, “and he’s gonna be a nice point guard for us this year.”
Bays, who stands 6-foot-5, is “an energy guy, rah-rah guy,” Barker said, who is expected to provide primarily rebounding and defense. Sophomore Carson Wireman, already familiar to Musketeers baseball and football fans, has leadership qualities and can play either guard spot, said the coach.
Beau Barker, the coach’s son, joins the milieu by transfer from Apollo. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds and can play inside but “likes the perimeter,” his father said. And 6-foot-6 Nick Hewlett, who battled mononucleosis and foot injuries last season according to Barker, is a “very smart” player.
Greenup County plans to play up-tempo and mix man-to-man and zone defenses, Barker said, adding a qualifier that he’s unfamiliar with northeastern Kentucky teams’ tendencies and strategy.
Barker, who played at Apollo and then Samford University before his coaching career sent him to Georgia and his native western Kentucky, said with a grin that he has “never spent any time in eastern Kentucky, ever,” save for games at what is now the University of the Cumberlands. But he’s bullish on the first impressions he’s gotten from the area.
“They love basketball, and that was exciting to me,” Barker said. “The longer I’ve been here, I’ve learned that there is a love for the game. We’re gonna work hard to try to bring a little bit of glory back to Greenup County.”
The Musketeers hope to do that sooner rather than later.
“I think the most successful teams will always have a backup post, a backup wing shooter and a backup point, and we’ve got those positions,” Barker said. “Now again, our (lack of) experience is gonna hurt us early, but I think if we get games in and get playing the style that I want them to play, I think we can get better and better until March gets here.”