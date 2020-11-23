Morgan County has hosted a revolving door of head coaches over the past four years.
In the 2020-21 campaign, the theme continues.
Derrik Young, a 2007 graduate of the school, enters his first year as head coach this season.
He has a simple target.
“I definitely want to get to those double-digit wins. We haven’t had a double-digit season in a while,” Young said. “Helping these girls grow will be a success to me, helping them on and off the court.”
Morgan County last reached double digits in victories four years ago, going 12-17 in 2015-16.
Like every coach around the commonwealth, Young is having to accommodate with limited time to work with his team.
“I’m just going to try and spread the floor on offense and put pressure on the rim, that’s the game plan,” Young said. “With the limited time we have this year, there won’t be a lot of sets or anything like that.”
Instead, the team will concentrate heavily on skill development.
Young expects to employ a man-to-man defense, but says he will also incorporate some zone looks.
Sophomore Jenna Hampton returns as the Cougars’ leading scorer over the past two seasons.
Hampton is “one of the top 10 players in the region” in the eyes of Young. She posted 13.5 points per game on 45% shooting last year, and was second on the squad with 4.2 boards an outing.
Emily Adkins is back to run the point.
“When people put a lot of ball pressure and stuff, she doesn’t turn it over as much,” Young said. “She has confidence, which you need in that spot, and she attacks the rim extremely well.”
Aspen Ferguson was one of the top 3-point shooters in the 16th Region a season ago, hitting 38 triples on 40.4% shooting.
“She’s kind of longer, so defensively she can be deceiving,” Young said of Ferguson’s defense.
Freshman Autumn Ross is another name to remember for Morgan County.
“She’s a really good scorer. She’s kind of streaky,” Young said. “When she gets hot she can put up big numbers for you.”
Down low, Young has some options. The coach says two to three kids could man the low block, including Cora Beth Hammonds.
“She’s strong,” Young said. “She played guard for most of her career, so she’s going to help us break presses and make good decisions.”
Young plans to use several players off his bench, too. Among them are junior Lilly Clinger and eighth-graders Kennedy Pelfrey and McKenna Smith.