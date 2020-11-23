Losing the longest-tenured coach in the region along with the Player of the Year might lead one to believe a program might be in a rebuilding phase.
That is not the case in Vanceburg as former Lewis County assistant Scott Tackett dons the head-coaching role after Joe Hampton retired last season. After a 3-9 start in the 2019-20 campaign, the Lions roared like the March winds to a 63rd District title and region runner-up.
But Hampton is not the only key piece missing from last season’s team, as Sam O’Keefe departed due to graduation, leaving a significant part of the Lions offense and defense to replace.
“Anytime you lose the 16th Region Player of the Year, you obviously have a huge void to fill,” Tackett said of O’Keefe. “But with five of our top seven kids back, we feel confident that we can make up some of the scoring and rebounding as a committee, meaning everyone has the capability of contributing.”
O’Keefe was responsible for over one-third of the Lions’ scoring and rebounding each night, averaging a double-double (23.5 ppg/10.5 rpg) while being the only player to average double figures in either category.
“We don’t have that one kid that can go get 30, but we feel we have several that we feel can go get 12 to 20 on a given night,” Tackett said. “What isn’t completely clear to us yet is who will fill Sam’s shoes as a leader. I was at Rowan County when Adam Wing was there, and to this day he is the single best player leader I have been around, but Sam is in that conversation.
“But for this year, Bailey (Thomas) is a quiet kid who leads by example, while Kolby (McCann) is more of an emotional-type leader. So, we hope that those two kids will be the kids on the floor to be a calming influence for the rest of our guys.”
McCann was second on the team in both scoring and rebounding (9.1 ppg/5.8 rpg) while Thomas kicked in 5.3 a night. However, Tackett believes the duo has plenty of reinforcements this season, including on-court experience.
“Bailey, Kolby, Trey Gerike, Logan Liles and Peyton Spencer all played on that stage last year,” Tackett said. “That’s our core five. But we also have some kids that we like, and feel are ready to step in and contribute. Hunter Jordan and Levi Burriss are a couple of seniors that have gotten stronger and improved over the summer. They will get the opportunity to get minutes and prove themselves to us.
“We also have a very good eighth-grade group that has been in the gym and weight room with us since June. A couple of those kids have good size and strength, and we like the potential of those kids.”
Tackett believes the biggest hurdle his Lions will face is finding their new identity under leadership. Thomas taking over at point guard last season accelerated that process.
“Bailey became a great playmaker and Logan became a knock-down shooter, which gave Sam some relief,” Tackett said. “When you add in that after Kolby McCann and Trey Gerike shook off some early season injuries and became more reliable scorers, you saw that team really take off.”
Now, Tackett looks to put his personal touch on a program that although, will have a different person at the helm for the first time this century, does not change its values or expectations.
“The kids have accepted my message from day one,” he said. “We are going to be honest with each other and we are going to put in the work. All the guys that were on staff last year (Terrence Smith and Brett Ruckel) came back to work with me and I have added Sammy Holder and Todd Ruckel to the staff. It’s a great mix of experience and youth and those guys each have their areas where they excel, and all of them know the kids and their families. That is a very valuable component because each of them has a personal relationship with these kids from church or other areas outside of basketball.”