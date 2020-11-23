The future continues to look bright for Paintsville girls basketball.
Although the Lady Tigers finished with a 9-20 record last year, they return nine players that saw minutes a season ago. Seven of those players are underclassmen.
Freshmen Emilea Preece and Chloe Hannah are Paintsville’s leading returning scorers. Preece led the way with 12.1 points a game and Hannah followed with 11.3 a contest. The duo were also major contributors on the glass, pulling down a combined 9.3 rebounds a night.
Hannah connected on 48 3-balls and Preece added 39 buckets from downtown.
Coach Les Trimble will be looking for an increased scoring punch in the 2020-21 campaign. The young team averaged 37.3 points a game and with another year of experience, the Lady Tigers will look to improve on their offensive output.
The Paintsville roster includes one senior and one junior along with three sophomores, five freshmen and three eighth-graders.
Trimble enters his fifth season as Lady Tigers coach. He led the team to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in his first season, but Paintsville hasn’t reached the 15th Region Tournament since 2017 and broke a string of six straight seasons with a .500 record or above in 2019-20.
Junior Ava Hyden scored 6.2 points a game last year and led the team in rebounding with 5.7 boards. Sophomore Camryn Helton played in all 29 games last season for the Lady Tigers. Sophomores Kati Mulcahy and Kaleigh Horn, freshman Izzy Chirico, senior Bethany Tackett and eighth-grader Emma Keeton each found the scoring column last year.
Freshman Leandra Curnutte is a transfer from Boyd County and will bring experience to a developing roster.
Attempts to reach Trimble for comment were unsuccessful before deadline.