Nick Karle experienced a culture shock when he arrived at Rose Hill Christian. The first-year coach wanted his first order of business to be getting the program back in the postseason.
He bulked up the schedule in hopes it will enhance a competitive spirit.
“I am trying to change the culture here,” Karle said. “They are not used to winning. They don’t believe in themselves. We have little depth. You’re begging players to play instead of having tryouts. We are trying to get bodies out that believe in themselves and believe that they can compete. It is a big transition for this school.”
The new slate includes 15 games against region opponents, compared to five a season ago. The Lady Royals will play all district opponents and compete for the opportunity to play at the region tournament. Karle wants to give his three seniors a chance to experience more meaningful moments this year.
“The first thing that I did was get us back in the district,” Karle said. “I want my girls to feel like they belong in the district. For some of these girls, it is their last year. I want to give them that opportunity to play Ashland, Boyd County and Fairview. We haven’t had a region win in 10 years. Our goal is to eventually have a 20-win season. I know that’s a little far-fetched right now, but that is our goal.”
Karle said he has already seen progress in practice and preseason workouts. To turn around a program, the new coach wants to change not only the mindset of the team, but those at the school as well.
“We are seeing a lot of maturity with these girls in practice,” Karle said. “They want to have a coach that teaches them, and they want to feel success. They understand that they were 14-11 last year but it was a cake walk. They were not challenged. We want to challenge this year.”
Karle spent three seasons as an assistant men’s coach on Akeem Scott’s staff at Kentucky Christian University. He said the timing was right to take over the reins at Rose Hill. He doesn’t shy away from a challenge and his daughter, Gabby, is ready to step into a varsity role starting at point guard.
Gabby has meshed well with the veterans and the upperclassmen on the team. She has played on an AAU team for many years and competed with much older players, her father said.
Depth will be an issue for the Lady Royals. Karle envisions a six-player rotation during the season.
“They respect her, and they look at her as a leader,” Karle said of his point guard. “She has experience, and she knows what to do in these situations. They’re bonded well together. I just have six that are going to play majority of minutes. … We have been conditioning all summer. They’ve gone nonstop for about five months. We did CrossFit five or six days a week in the summer. The girls have bought in, and the girls that are left, it’s going to be a memorable season.”
Junior Bellamee Sparks is the leading returning scorer. She averaged 14.6 points last year and connected on 53 triples. Her sister, Delaynee, was also a double figure scorer. The senior tallied 12.6 points a contest and pulled down 5.5 rebounds a game.
“They scored off their athleticism last year,” Karle said. “I want them to learn how to play the game correctly. They have bought in. They respected me. They respected what I’m doing and the other coaches. It’s been fun. We have mismatches everywhere on the offensive end. It’s just whether or not we can be physical enough on the defensive end to stop other girls that are bigger than us.”
Baylee Trimble collected the same amount of points (9.4) a night as she did rebounds last season. She can play multiple spots on the floor. Jewelia VanKeuren has been working hard, according to her coach, and improving her confidence level. Junior Hallie Barido will see significant minutes and round out the Rose Hill rotation.