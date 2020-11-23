Jeff Damron has a new motto.
“To live in the moment,” East Carter’s second-year girls basketball coach said.
In a coronavirus world where practice and games may be eliminated in a nanosecond’s notice, what Damron said seems a sound strategy.
“I think everybody’s fighting the same thing,” Damron said. “Prepare as much as you can, but in the end we have to live with what time we have and take advantage of what we’ve got with us.”
When you ask senior Alyssa Stickler about the season, she exudes optimism.
“It does make us nervous, especially as a senior,” she said. “We’re preparing for the best to happen. We’re gonna prepare like we’re gonna have a normal season.”
When you can’t get into the gym, you do what you can to stay in shape. Senior guard Halle Swanagan has a backyard goal, and she grabs her smartphone and goes for runs on the backroads of Willard.
“I have a lot of different kinds of music,” Swanagan said. “I have country; I have pop. I like to listen to Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean.”
Stickler and fellow seniors Maci Moore and Avery Hall finished their soccer seasons. Stickler led the 11-1-3 Lady Raiders with 16 goals (she added seven assists), and Hall added seven goals and two assists.
“Soccer really helped us stay in shape,” Stickler said.
East Carter finished at 18-13 last year, and the Lady Raiders have six seniors returning. Stickler averaged 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a game, while Swanagan added 8.6 points and 2.5 caroms.
Stickler has a hoop in her backyard; part of the summer workouts included three-on-three games with teammates – which she said would be amenable to resuming. (“It’s always good to just have a ball in your hands. … It’s better than doing nothing,” she said.)
“We used to do it once a week, but then soccer got busy, so I didn’t do it as much,” Stickler said. “I definitely think it’s a good idea. We’re definitely doing whatever we can because we have so much potential for this year. … Something I do have to work on is defense.”
Stickler also said she’s a morning person.
“I always try to get up and get my schoolwork done,” she said. “Whatever else I have planned out for the day, I always try to get some ball in.”
The right-handed Swanagan is the likely point guard. She said she makes more left-handed layups.
“(Driving to the basket) needs to improve,” Swanagan said. “I’m not as strong as the people inside, so when I try to drive, it doesn’t work out that good.”
If the season starts on time, the Lady Raiders visit defending 16th Region champion Russell Nov. 24 at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium. Damron stresses basketball’s simplicity – dribble, pass, shoot, rebound, defend.
And maybe, a 1983 Cyndi Lauper song – “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” – could be an anthem.
“Just get out there, relax and have fun with what you’ve got,” Damron said. “We’re not gonna get ready for the postseason in a week or two.”