Boyd County coach Pete Fraley doesn’t seem overly concerned with the lack of preparation time during an offseason that hasn’t included many team activities due to COVID-19.
The Lady Lions have found ways to motivate themselves and stay ready for another march towards a rewarding region run.
“I’ve coached a long time,” Fraley said. “I tell everybody that we have a lot of wins because we’ve had a lot of great players. The players push themselves. This team is full of those kids. I get texts all the time that say, ‘Coach, I am going to work out with so-and-so.’ I will come and open up the door anytime that they want in.”
Boyd County made its fourth straight appearance in the region final last year, but Russell ended its streak of three straight titles.
“Any time you get to the region tournament final, it’s a feat in itself,” Fraley said. “You have to be lucky sometimes to win a game that maybe you weren’t supposed to, but to get there four years in a row, it was huge for our kids. The bottom line is Russell played better than us that night. I wish they had gotten the chance to play at Rupp (Arena) because that is special.”
The Lady Lions have produced at least 20 wins in nine of the last 10 seasons and bring back five players who have seen significant minutes. The roster includes six seniors and no juniors. Fraley said the younger players have progressed during the offseason.
Isabella Caldwell and Huntington St. Joe transfer Laney Whitmore were part of the girls soccer team’s first-ever district championship. They will make their pitch to help get Boyd County another region title.
“Our young kids are developing and are getting better,” Fraley said. “The six seniors and the leadership they bring to us is so important. Isabella and Laney coming off the soccer field, they were part of a 9-0 run during their season. … Their leadership in soccer is something that will translate over here.”
Harley Paynter is the leading returning scorer at 22 points a contest. Bailey Rucker chipped in 13.4 points a night and freshman Audrey Biggs added 10.8 while also grabbing six rebounds.
The Lady Lions also welcome Huntington St. Joe transfer Hannah Roberts. She offers size and skill in the post. She can also deliver from outside. She produced double figures for the Irish last season and also tallied nearly two steals a contest.
As of early November, Boyd County hadn’t seen much court time together, but Paynter said the girls are getting familiar with each other.
“Hannah is a great post. She is going to help us a lot. We’ve always had great posts,” Paynter said. “Laney and I played travel ball together. We have a good connection.”
Rucker enhanced her game last year and continues to build confidence.
“Bailey’s confidence level should be sky-high,” Fraley said. “She had a really good summer. I’m looking for big things from her. I think she’s the best-kept secret around.”
“All our kids have that toughness about them,” he continued. “We try to make practices tough on them where games aren’t so bad. We are hoping that translates over and hopefully it rubs off on this team. They have goals. I hear them all the time in the locker room talking about it. They have set some lofty goals.”
Biggs has already produced in major postseason moments and is only getting better, according to Fraley.
“She will text me to say, ‘Coach, I’ve been through a three-hour workout already today. I can’t wait to get to practice.’ The sky’s the limit for her future.”
Senior Breanna Woods will step in and play big minutes. Jenna Stewart is the team’s only sophomore, and an up-and-coming freshmen class that includes Jasmine Jordan, Bella Opell, who Fraley calls “tougher than nails” after playing keeper on the soccer team, Lexi Ramey and Mackenzie Moore could contribute. Eighth-graders Emilee Neace and Lily Christian also drew mention from Fraley for their shooting ability.