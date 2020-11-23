A quick glance at Johnson Central’s roster last season could lead one to believe there was a mistake with the players entered.
Darrin Rice’s squad consisted of one senior, three juniors and nine players who have a number for their year instead of a pair of letters. Yet, the Lady Eagles found their groove to close out the season, winning eight of nine before falling in the 57th District Tournament championship game to Martin County.
The surge erased four consecutive losses to open the season and resulted in a 16-15 finish after a one-point loss to Belfry in the 15th Region Tournament brought their season to an end.
“We were able to play a lot of young kids last season,” Rice said. “Incoming freshmen Becca Wright, Taylor McKenzie and Abbie Stambaugh all played significant roles and logged important minutes for us. We are a year older, a year stronger, a year quicker. The bulk of our team is still young, as we have two seniors and a junior, so I feel like if our young kids continue to develop, we will have a very competitive season.”
Rice will look to seniors Kelci Blair and Sammi Sites to not only produce on the court but to lead the youthful Lady Eagles this season.
“I can’t say enough good things about Kelci and Sammi,” Rice said. “They are amazing all the time, but since the end of last season, they have really been catalysts for our team from a leadership perspective. If they have the kind of season I think they are going to have, based on what I’ve seen in workouts and practice, they both will be in contention for regional player of the year. However, their ultimate goal is to return to the Sweet Sixteen. They are hungry, and they’re playing like it. I’m very proud of them both.”
Sites led the team offensively and on the glass, averaging 16.8 points while grabbing 5.3 rebounds. Sites also led the team from beyond the arc, connecting on 43.6% of her triple attempts. Blair was a close second with 13.3 points.
The lone junior for the Lady Eagles, Clara Blair, only saw action in three games due to sitting out after transferring from Paintsville. As a freshman in the 18-19 season for the Lady Tigers, she averaged 10.2 points and played in all 28 contests.
“Clara Blair became eligible the last couple games of the season, but we really didn’t have much chance of getting her into any flow in game action,” Rice said. “She’s been practicing really well and will give us an offensive boost and experience to add to KK Vannoy, Sammi Sites and Kelci Blair.”
Vannoy was third on the team with 5.5 points a night and Rice is looking for a significant contribution from the sophomore, along with several key underclassmen.
“We need, and I fully expect, Clara Blair and KK Vannoy to produce for us,” Rice said. “Each is capable of scoring the ball around Kelci and Sammi. Sophie Younce, Emily Farler and Renee Coots have all worked hard developing their post game and are showing signs in practice of giving us some much-needed post presence, offensively and defensively.
“We have a couple of sophomores who will see some action as well, McKinley Cantrell and Emily Jarrell. In addition, we have a very solid class of eighth-graders, some of whom will see some varsity minutes at some point.”