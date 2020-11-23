The flexibility impressed Faith Conn.
Conn begins her second season as West Carter’s head girls basketball coach, and the Lady Comets will have to be as limber as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles when she does a triple-twisting, double-tucked somersault on floor exercise to equal last year’s 22-8 record.
“Last year my girls were a lot more flexible than I realized, even,” Conn said. “We’re gonna be off a week, on a week all year long. We’re gonna have to be flexible, do the best we can.”
Conn isn’t worried about preseason preparation being behind schedule because other teams are in the same situation, but she’s been as much a psychologist as a coach.
“I think being around each other and getting some normalcy and making sure we are thankful and not focusing on the negative always helps,” Conn said.
With no summer team camps, the Lady Comets had one-on-one games on Kylie Gilliam’s backyard court.
“We got together in small groups sometimes,” Gilliam said. “One of our friends has weights, so we all went to her house and lifted.”
To Allie Stone, the team runs were, well, revealing.
“We were all pretty out of shape,” she said.
West Carter’s overarching task this season is replacing three starters who graduated – Ragan Adkins, Becca Nolen and Kallie Burchett, who averaged a combined 23.1 points a game.
Stone averaged a team-high 18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds a game, and she hit 88.1% of her free throws. Ask Conn about Stone’s game; she can’t decide which part is best.
“I think she’s great at everything,” Conn said. “She’s got, I think, one of the quickest pull-ups (jump shots) I’ve seen. I think that’s incredibly hard to guard, but her being able to hit a 3 also makes (defenders) get out on her, so it opens up her whole world of opportunities.”
Stone added: “I guess I’ve got to take a role in everything … I am taking (a) more vocal leadership role.”
Gilliam averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. Conn said Gilliam needs to score in double figures.
“And I think that will happen easily for her this year,” Conn said. “I think last year she really just got started.”
Stone talks about reading what Gilliam does. “We’re good coming off the pick-and-roll,” she said. “I could come off it, (defenders) double me, I know she’s open; she lets me know whenever she has a mismatch in the post.”
“They’re gonna work together a lot,” Conn said. “Between the two of them, I think that we’ll have 30 points or more.”
Conn was less certain about the other three starters – she didn’t have a full roster the first two weeks of practice. Two who are in the running – junior Beth Middleton and senior Peyton Steagall – arrived late after competing in cross country and volleyball, respectively.
“This season, I just want us to compete with every game we have, and I want us to push ourselves every single game and every single practice,” Gilliam said. “I really just want to win as many games as possible and have fun while we’re doing it.”