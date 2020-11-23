Eight Ashland Kittens played in 19 games or more last winter. Six are gone and one is unavailable due to injury as the preseason winds down.
Veteran coach Bill Bradley isn’t sure the term “rebuilding” applies, though, even with two All-Area players among five graduates and a transfer from last year’s 20-11 club.
The infusion of Jordan Rakes, a high-octane senior guard from Fairview, helps. And if junior center Mikayla Martin returns in midseason from an ACL injury sustained last summer, as hoped, Bradley hasn’t ruled out a run at a title.
“If (Rakes) stays healthy and continues what she’s been doing, I think we’re OK,” Bradley said. “That’s the spot we needed. Scoring’s what we needed, and her coming over will take care of a lot of that, take the burden off the young girls. They don’t have to score that much now.
“And when Mikayla gets back, if she comes back full-throttle, we definitely could contend for the championship, I think anyway.”
Ashland will do it differently than it has in recent years. The Kittens were often content to create offense in the half-court last season, with Martin and Morgan Bradley both within spitting distance of averaging double-doubles inside. Julia Parker and Jada Miller stretched opposing defenses by shooting 37% and 35.4%, respectively, from the perimeter.
With Parker, Bradley and Miller graduated and Martin not expected back before late January, Ashland will trot out four guards and a forward, Bill Bradley said. The Kittens plan to play faster and shoot more.
“We were probably the slowest team in the region last year,” Bradley cracked. “We may have gone from the slowest to, if not the fastest, one of the fastest in the region now.
“We had to change philosophies. As a staff, we’ve always been good about adjusting to what we have, and we’ve taken it as a challenge, but it’s been really enjoyable so far.”
Except for Martin, who averaged 12.1 ppg and 9.5 rpg last season, Carley Cullop is Ashland’s leading returning scorer and rebounder. She came up with 7.1 ppg and 2.8 rpg last season.
“Carley’s the only one with experience that’s coming back,” Bradley said. “She’s really been taking the captain’s role and helping the other ones through it. ... She’s been supreme at that job so far.”
Twin junior guards Lindsay and Casey Wallenfeltz are raring to get going, Bradley said, after missing chunks of the last two seasons due to transfer and injuries. And freshman Ella Sellars — sister of the Tomcats’ Ethan Sellars — has a good chance to crack the starting lineup, Bradley said, after being “probably our hardest worker up to this point.”
Rakes averaged 14.6 points per game for Fairview last season, including 23 in a regular-season loss to the Kittens.
“She’s fit in really well,” Bradley said. “The girls have accepted her and she’s enjoyed herself.”
Two eighth-grade guards who just wrapped up wildly successful middle school careers are also in the mix, Bradley said: Khia Robinson and Kenleigh Woods. Robinson’s bloodline speaks for itself: she’s the younger sister of Colorado alumna Alexis, Louisville junior Mykasa and Campbellsville sophomore Devaunte.
“Her offensive game has come around a lot more,” Bradley said of Khia Robinson, “and she works well with Kenleigh. They’re gonna be right there.
“They’re not afraid. They’re only eighth-graders with no experience at all, but they don’t care.”
Freshman Jaidyn Gulley has a shoulder injury, the extent of which wasn’t yet known in the middle of the second week of November. If healthy, Gulley will also compete for minutes, Bradley said.
Senior Emma Latherow provides depth down low as well as leadership, said the coach.
As for Martin, Bradley has been impressed with her progress. She’s improved her physical condition and has displayed “unbelievable” work ethic.
“Once Mikayla went down, we had to put in a whole new offense in,” Bradley said. “She’ll have to learn it as well when she comes back, but that isn’t gonna be a problem.”