Paul Miller didn’t waste any time.
“We just changed the culture right off the bat,” Greenup County’s new coach said of the first step for his staff. “We made it sound like, hey, you guys buy in, you come to work every day and good things will happen. The kids just took to it and we haven’t backed off of it. They are eager to win, and we’re trying to show them what winning basketball looks like.”
Miller is the latest to try his hand at that task in Lloyd. He’s the Lady Musketeers’ eighth coach in 12 seasons, seeking the program’s first winning season in a decade.
Aiding that aim are three returning starters — junior point guard Emma Frazier, sophomore post Rachel Bush and junior guard Taylor Gammon — and four more Lady Musketeers who played in 20 games or more last season.
“We’ve got some good pieces,” Miller said. “One of the biggest things that stood out to me was the size that we have.”
That includes Bush, whom Miller called with a chuckle “by far my best player, and I don’t care to say that.”
Bush is Greenup County’s leading returner in points (8.1 ppg) and rebounds (8.3). Miller likes her ability to score inside and also shoot to stretch an opposing defense, saying she reminded him of Dirk Nowitzki in that regard.
“This kid is a college-level kid, no doubt. I just think she’s hidden,” Miller said. “I don’t think anybody really knows how good she can be.”
Greenup County intends to find out. Her stretch-4 ability allows the Lady Musketeers to play four-out, one-in, Miller said, as part of an offense that he expects to be “80% motion spread-out dribble-drive versus 20% set plays.”
Frazier (5.3 ppg last year) “has got a really good pace to her, sees the floor really well and does what you want a point guard to do, be able to control the team,” Miller said. He’s looking for that last quality to manifest itself in more vocal leadership.
Gammon, listed at 5-foot-3, shoots well and has “grit ... for her size,” Miller said. Sophomore Emily Maynard is about 5-foot-10, and her “ceiling is really high,” the coach said, with athleticism to inform driving and shooting ability. She pitched in 5.3 ppg last year.
Seniors Ellee Hunt and Sarah Hall are getting looks at center. Miller praised Hunt’s screen-setting and said they’ve been working on “her hands and her finishes” down low, and said he expects Hall to provide minutes in the post, too.
Freshman Katie Shaffer “has come leaps and bounds” since Miller took over, he said, and is almost 5-foot-10 already, which allows her to play anywhere from the 3 to 5 spots.
Senior Launa Ratcliff, a softball player newly out for basketball, is “just athletic, gritty,” Miller said, and will be called upon for defensive production.
Sophomore Whitley Crum and seventh-grader Kennedy Spencer will chip in at guard, according to the coach.