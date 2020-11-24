Harley Paynter has recorded impressive numbers on the basketball court during her career. But the numeral that has her focus as she heads into her senior season is three.
It has nothing to do with splashing a triple from behind the arc, even though the Boyd County guard has tallied a career total of 287 3-balls from downtown.
Three represents the number of region titles and state tournament appearances she wants to experience before she hangs up her Lady Lions jersey.
“Every year I’ve played at the high school level, I made it to the region championship game,” Paynter said. “We know the feeling of winning. We also know the feeling of losing, and you don’t want that feeling ever again. It pushes you so much harder. This season is my last chance to make it back to the state tournament.”
Boyd County made it to the Sweet Sixteen during Paynter’s first two years at Boyd County and advanced to the state Final Four in 2018. The biggest stage in high school hoops has been a guiding force for the guard since the Lady Lions were ousted by Russell in the region final last season.
“We talk about it all the time in practice and in the locker room,” Paynter said. “We want that feeling. There is no feeling like it. When we made it to the Final Four, honestly, we didn’t expect it, but we believe in ourselves. We really want that again.”
From an early age
Paynter’s love of basketball began in the fifth grade. It started as a way to socialize with friends, but she quickly found out she had talent and dedicated her full attention to the sport.
She started playing travel ball and in two short years, Paynter was already seeing significant minutes on the varsity level.
“My dad played basketball and he always encouraged me,” Paynter said. “I started to play up on the high school team in seventh grade. I played soccer but I really wanted to focus on basketball. I just fell in love with it. I love to work hard and try to improve on everything that I can.”
Travel ball has made a significant impact on her game. She traveled to Cincinnati three times a week during the offseason to keep her skills sharp and compete against top players. She loves to challenge herself against stronger and taller players. Paynter said travel ball is so much more than just playing games.
“It pushed me to be the very best that I could be,” Paynter said. “We didn’t just work on ball handling, shooting and strength training. We also have Zoom calls every week. We have Bible studies. It was great. I actually got to play against the West Virginia Thunder and some of the players on the Boyd County team now.”
Paynter has already accumulated 2,176 points, according to statistics from the KHSAA website. She is a scoring threat from the outside but has enhanced her game with her ability to drive to the basket.
Paynter said that rebounding is also a major focal point for her on the court. She has steadily increased her totals the last two seasons and averaged nearly eight boards a night in her junior campaign.
“It is so important to me,” Paynter said. “I feel like not a lot of people pay attention to rebounding as much as points. I’m not as tall as everybody else but I try to box people out every time so I can get the rebound.”
Paynter transferred to Boyd County before her freshman year. She already knew many of the players on the team and instantly felt a comfort level, having played with them and against them on the hardwood.
Changing of the guard
When Wheeler departed for Marshall, Boyd County needed a new point guard. Paynter had been primarily a shooter until the time came for to accept a new challenge and be more of a leader for her team.
“Everybody’s role changed, and we all had to step up,” Paynter said. “I went from a shooting guard to point guard like 99.9% of the time. That was different even though I used to be a point guard in middle school. It was a bit of a change, but I enjoyed it. I loved dishing it to my teammates.”
Lady Lions coach Pete Fraley said the search didn’t last long.
“It was her,” Fraley said. “She’s the one who texted me last year after we lost Savannah. The next in line for point guard was an eighth-grader. It would have been a lot for an eighth-grader to step into that role, and then Harley said, ‘I will do it.’
“She did a nice job and the other kids stepped in. Other kids will still handle it because she is still a shooter and we don’t want to take that away.”
Fraley believes changing positions involves a whole new mindset. Paynter worked on getting a better handle because the ball would be in her hands the majority of the time.
The senior said Wheeler left a lasting impact on her. She admired what she did inside the lines but also her approach and her mindset off the court.
Paynter, a Miss Basketball candidate, said she has gotten stronger in the offseason as she prepares to culminate her career at Boyd County.
“She was a huge part of our team,” Paynter said. “Since she left, I had to step up. I’ve had to get much stronger. That’s the biggest thing that I’ve done over the summer. I want to be able to finish around the rim. I always looked up to her. Winning Miss Basketball, she did something that nobody from here has done before.”
Tech-nically speaking
Paynter chose to commit to Tennessee Tech of the Ohio Valley Conference this summer. She fielded a slew of offers but felt like Cookeville was the right place to continue her basketball path at the next level.
“I had so many amazing opportunities for college,” Paynter said. “I was so thankful for them. Tennessee Tech really just felt like home to me. It felt like the family atmosphere I was looking for. My college credits transfer there. … My family loves Tennessee. We go there all the time and I will be able to play close to home.”