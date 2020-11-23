If you watched Elliott County last year, you won’t notice many differences in this season’s Lady Lions club.
That’s because Roy Whitt Jr.’s team returns every player from a 10-15 team.
Leading up to Whitt’s fourth year coaching, he’s noticed Elliott County taking a turn in the right direction this offseason.
While Elliott County finished with a losing record and a first-round district tournament exit, it defeated a 21-win Fairview team three times. The Lady Lions also topped Menifee County who made it to the region tournament, and a 16-win Montgomery County squad.
“We came in the first half and had some losses early in the season, we lost some players and had to make some adjustments,” Whitt said. “I thought the second half of the season we played really good basketball and we’re hoping that carries over to this season here.”
Of course, returning every player from a year prior means many things for Elliott County
“Experience and leadership are irreplaceable,” Whitt said. “I’ve got a good mix of old and young, lots of experience and several players who can help contribute.”
Pikeville pledge Abby Adkins led the Lady Lions in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12 points per game and 6.7 rebounds a night.
“Abby Adkins is a staple for us. Everybody knows that,” Whitt said.
Adkins can score from every level on the floor. She hit 73 free throws and 25 3-pointers as a junior.
Not far behind Adkins are Maleigh McDaniel and Jasmine Ison. Whitt says while they are exceptional at guard, they can also play forward.
McDaniel led the team with 47 3s a year ago and also hauled in 5 rebounds per game. Ison was Elliott County’s leader in field-goal percentage at 40.7%.
Beyond the three aforementioned names, Whitt has a stable of competent and capable guards.
“We’ve got some young guards who are really coming on,” Whitt said. “Katie Adkins, Abby’s younger sister, she’s a very possible starter.”
Freshman Rylee Sturgill notched some appearances in the starting lineup towards the end of last season as an eighth-grader.
Sophomore Molly Howard is “one of the best shooters on the team, she can really fill it up,” according to her coach, and Whitt thinks freshman Kailey Hamilton is “one of the best on-ball defenders in the region.”
“I’ve got maybe nine girls that could start for me,” Whitt said. “I had eight different girls start for me at some point last year.”
That depth extends beyond just the guard position to the forwards and centers as well.
Senior Harley Locklear has been grinding to get better in multiple ways.
“She’s really gotten better. She’s really gotten herself in much better shape,” Whitt said. “She worked even through this COVID stuff to get herself in better shape.”
Sophomore Natalie Sturgill and eighth-grader Kiley Whitt had highly successful AAU seasons.
Freshman Hallie Mayse might be one of Elliott County’s best athletes.
“She’s 5’8” and she can jump out of the gym,” Whitt said. “She’s fast, long and athletic.”
Jasmine Stephens and Haley Seagraves also expect to vie for time in the rotation.
Despite all the players Whitt will use, he says as a whole they have no problem sharing minutes and getting along.
“I’ve got a great bench,” he said. “Everybody is jumping, cheering and screaming over there on the sideline, and I think our chemistry is really good.”
If Elliott County expects to make its first region tournament since 2009, it must improve on a 4-19 district record over the last three seasons.