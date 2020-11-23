Mo Mullins doesn’t sound like the coach of a team returning 20.4% of its scoring and 24.5% of its rebounding from last season.
For Fairview’s first-year, first-time head coach, rebuilding isn’t a burden. It’s a challenge.
“That’s the one thing I’m excited about with these girls,” Mullins said. “They want to play. They want to learn. They want to get better. There’s a lot of self-pride in each of those girls that’s out here right now.”
And when Mullins looks at the Lady Eagles’ roster, sure, he sees only three upperclassmen — seniors Josey Nelson and Natalie Tackett and junior Gracie Worthington. And from that trio, only Nelson played last year.
He also sees the core of a team that could be around for a while.
“They’re gonna be together for probably three to four years, as long as they stay together,” Mullins said.
These Lady Eagles are the follow-up act to last year’s 21-8 group, one of the best in school history. Three starters graduated, one transferred and veteran coach Rex Cooksey stepped away.
Nelson is the returning starter. She pitched in 7.1 points per game last year, and with promises of a pick-up-the-pace offense, Mullins thinks that number could skyrocket.
“With the offense that we’re gonna run and considering the talent that we have, there’s really no reason in the world that she couldn’t average 20 points a game, honestly, if she’d just put her mind to it,” Mullins said.
He’s worked on that, giving Nelson the proverbial “green light” and coaxing her into “a shooter mentality.”
“It’s starting to help her confidence and she’s starting to become more of a leader for us,” Mullins said of Nelson, a Kentucky Christian verbal commit. “Being one of the only two seniors that we have, she has to be our leader.”
Worthington is getting a look at point guard.
“She’s quick as a cat, she’s fast as lightning,” Mullins said, “and in the type of offense that we run, we need the ball in the hands of somebody that’s gonna be able to get the ball up the floor quick for us and get into the sets that we need to get into.”
Worthington, who is also expected to help apply pressure defense, is part of a yield of new players on Fairview’s roster who aren’t new to Fairview, but just didn’t play basketball. Another is Tackett, a first-year hooper. Mullins watched her play volleyball and saw a post player.
“For her to come out and not have any basketball experience whatsoever, that just speaks volumes to me as a coach about her bravery and her courage and her confidence and her willingness to contribute to what we’re trying to build,” Mullins said.
Sophomore center Kiera Loving joins Nelson as the lone returnee from the regular rotation, though she missed double-digit games last year due to injury. Loving scored 3.4 ppg and cleared 2.4 rpg.
“She basically can get rebounds on her tippy-toes, she just has that much of a presence in the paint,” Mullins said. “She’ll be able to dominate rebounds on the inside to get that fast break started. She’ll get a lot of putbacks offensively, and a lot of our offense that goes into the post.”
Loving is one of five Lady Eagles sophomores, a group Mullins called a key for Fairview. Another is Mia Newton, the daughter of new Fairview boys coach Roger Newton. She played in 13 games at Williamstown last season, where her father was the athletic director, and can play at guard or small forward.
“I’m excited about her and her basketball wisdom,” Mullins said of Newton. “She’s like having another coach on the floor.”
Miranda Caskey, Ashton Stidham and Hannah Ruley fill out that 10th-grade-group. Mullins said he’s liked what he’s seen from each and called Ruley “a bruiser just like Kiera is.” And freshman Maristta Tackett — sister of Natalie — possesses “a natural basketball sense about herself.”
“(With) the fact that our players are so young and inexperienced,” Mullins said, “the door is wide-open for anybody to be a starter.”