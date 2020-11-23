Elliott County’s boys basketball team enters a new decade after a highly successful showing the previous 10 years.
The small school has had to undergo big lineup changes each of the last two years, as they’ve had four seniors graduate from the program in 2019 and 2020.
Those changes a year ago caused the Lions to search for a new offensive identity throughout the year as they dropped from 77.2 points per game two years prior to 56.2 points per game last season.
Elliott County feels that this year it will be better able to handle the changes, with several key returning players.
“I think we’re going to hopefully be adaptable,” Lions coach Greg Adkins said. “Hopefully we can play fast when the opportunities are there. … When we have to slow down, I feel like we’ve got the pieces to do that too.”
Seniors on this year’s team were freshmen when Elliott County last made the state tournament, and Adkins said the 2020-21 Lions have an itch to return the program to winning ways.
Adkins says Elliott County could employ as many as eight to nine players in the rotation early on, and many of the mainstays from a year ago have come leaps and bounds.
The guard position will see a stable of talent for the Lions. Twin brothers Eli and Gatlin Griffith, younger brothers of former Elliott County standouts Landon and Reece Griffith, will be key cogs for the team as freshmen.
“They’re very interchangeable. I’ll expect that we’ll have one of them if not both of them on the floor at the same time,” Adkins said.
Both will be crucial as the Lions look to replace departing Kole Whitley, who led the team in scoring and 3-pointers.
Senior Gavin Whitt will also play a major role.
Adkins said Whitt has “really improved his strength and athleticism. We really rely on him to handle the ball.”
Hunter Lyons came on strong in the latter half of his junior season last year.
“I felt like his best basketball was the last two or three weeks of the season last year,” Adkins said. “He steadily got better and got in a groove as the season went on.”
Lyons is one of two returning players that averaged double figures last season for the Lions, as he posted 10.7 points per game with a highly efficient 52.2% mark from the field.
Senior Taylor Whitley returns from an injury-plagued 2019-20. Adkins said he “is going to be a big part of what we do; he could be a starter.”
Forward Nathan Buckner adds athleticism and size at 6-foot-3 and is “going to see a lot of minutes,” per Adkins.
Speaking of size and athleticism, Elliott County is eager to welcome back senior Bryson Dickerson.
Dickerson averaged a double-double a year ago, putting up 14 points per game and 10.2 rebounds. He hopes to continue improving in his final year.
“We love what he brings … There’s not a day we’ve been allowed in the gym that he hasn’t been in here putting in quality work. He’s one of those kids that would stay here all day if he had the chance,” Adkins said.