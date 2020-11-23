Johnson Central was not a member of the Sweet Sixteen last March. But the lessons Tommy McKenzie said the program took away from how suddenly the legendary tournament came to a screeching halt has been a welcomed motivational piece for his Golden Eagles.
“Just getting to play will be very rewarding,” McKenzie said. “The way the season ended abruptly for everyone in the state really woke us up. It has taught us never to take this game we love for granted because it can be taken from us in a moment’s notice.”
The 2019-20 season provided a multitude of challenges for the veteran coach. Although Johnson Central finished 17-12, the Golden Eagles missed the 15th Region Tournament for the first time since 2010-11. Regardless, McKenzie said the expectations this season are the same as they are to begin every season.
“We want to reach our full potential, compete for district and regional titles, and we want to end our season at Rupp Arena,” McKenzie said.
Johnson Central looks to return to the state tournament for the sixth time under McKenzie.
“We lost two seniors from last year’s team,” McKenzie said of seniors Brett Caudill and Mason Fairchild. “Both were great teammates and a value part of our program. However, we have some really good pieces coming back, including two 1,000-point scorers. This team has a nice chemistry and a lot of experience, including district and regional championships. They’ve played a ton together, they’ve had a lot of great times, and they’ve experienced some heartbreak last year. I think that will drive these guys moving forward.”
Leading the Golden Eagles will be seniors Isaiah May (20.4 ppg/6.2 rpg) and Cory VanHoose (18.3 ppg/4.7 rpg), with both looking toward a career scoring milestone.
“Both could potentially be 2,000-point scorers before they graduate,” McKenzie said. “Isaiah is also our leading rebounder. We will lean heavily on their scoring and leadership.”
VanHoose and May knew how to earn freebie attempts last year, combining for over 47% of the Golden Eagles free throw attempts with a majority of those tumbling through the cylinder. VanHoose led the team with an 85.5% mark and May checked in at 79.7%.
VanHoose can also dial it up from long range, hitting 38 of 88 (43.2%) triples attempted with May checking in at 35.6% behind a team-leading 83 trifectas.
Joining the returning duo on the court will be John King (9.3 ppg/5 rpg), Grant Rice (4.9 ppg) and Bryson Hackney (4.2 ppg/4.1 rpg), with each playing a key role on the court.
“He is an undersized center but plays much bigger than he is,” McKenzie said of King. “Extremely athletic and we will need him to make a big push come late February, early March. Grant Rice returns also as our starting point guard. We will need Grant’s leadership to be the best team we can be. He is also the starting quarterback for our football team. Bryson Hackney returns as the fourth starter this season. Bryson is one of the most resilient kids you’ll ever meet. He had to overcome a lot of adversity just to get to play last year due to having multiple eye surgeries throughout the course of last season.”