Roger Newton knows how he wants Fairview to play. He wasn’t yet certain as of late October if that’s what’s best for the Eagles here and now, and has long since learned a great strategy with personnel suited to something else doesn’t do much good.
“We have to take what we have and try to pick what we think we can be good and strong at,” the veteran coach in his first year in Westwood said. “When I first started out coaching, I think everybody was Rick Pitino and they wanted to run a certain style and press and trap, but you gotta have the horses to do that. We’re gonna take what we have and try to establish this year, but we’re also gonna try to put things in as the year goes on, and the second half (of the season), they’ll start getting more acclimated.”
Newton cracked that he wishes graduated sharpshooter Terrick Smith was eligible for an extra year of eligibility, like what the NCAA has handed some athletes, but even with him gone, the Eagles have some offensive options back and some depth. Eight returnees played in 20 games or more last season.
“I’ve been impressed with our offensive skill,” Newton said. “I’ve gone to places and come in as a new coach and offensively we have one or two kids, and everybody else is kinda behind. As I’ve put them through drills ... I think we’ve got some kids that have grown from last year, from what I was able to see on Hudl.”
Jaxon Manning is the Eagles’ leading returning scorer, with 13.2 ppg last year, and paced Fairview in rebounding with 4.5 rpg. Newton said Manning has been working on taking a greater leadership role, as well as defense and physicality.
“He could easily be an 18-, 20-point-per-game player for us this year,” Newton said. “For us to have a good season, he’s gonna have to be that kind of player.”
Manning made 74.5% of his free throws and 37.1% of his field goals last season.
“Because he’s such a good shooter, we’ve gotta get him on the foul line more,” Newton said, “so he’s gotta be physical and attack the basket and not settle for 3s all the time.”
Sophomore Steven “Bubba” Day, of a noted Eagles bloodline, is around 6-foot-3 or 6-4. Newton anticipates “he’s gonna be a surprise for us this year.”
Sophomore Tanner Johnson and junior Cody Caldwell are expected to help, too. Newton touted Johnson’s shooting ability and leadership and Caldwell’s athleticism. Caldwell pitched in 4.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last winter.
“His quickness and speed on the football field, I’m like, let’s get some of that on the court here,” Newton said of Caldwell. “He just blew past people.”
Senior Cameron Shannon, a 6-foot-3 inside player, has displayed a strong work ethic, Newton said. Senior Jaylen Terry, another football Eagle, also provides some strength.
Shannon, Day and Caldwell “give me a little hope for some inside play,” Newton said, “which, when I got here I was definitely worried we’d be all perimeter.”
Brandon Elswick is working through a recurrence of an injury he sustained last season, Newton said. The junior was hoping to make it through basketball season without needing surgery to get ready for football next fall, but Newton wasn’t yet sure as of late October if that was plausible. If he’s available, “Brandon’s one of those kids I think can play,” Newton said.
Due to the acclimation period to a new coach and a chunk of Fairview’s roster hitting the hardwood late from the gridiron, Newton cautioned patience. He added with a grin peeking out from beneath his mask that “Taz or Rex or somebody” — that’s former coach Brett Cooksey and ex-athletic director Rex Cooksey, for those not fluent in Westwoodese — set up a stout early season docket.
“Those kinds of things will be challenges for us,” Newton said, “but don’t read the first two or three weeks and throw in the towel on the season, because we’re one of those teams the second half of the year is when we’ll hopefully be hitting our stride and going really well.”