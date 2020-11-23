Any sense of contentment Lawrence County might have felt with its first-ever district tournament title last season can’t carry over to this season, coach Melinda Feltner said.
A desire to play better on the 15th Region Tournament stage saw to that. So did the sense of urgency born of COVID-19, which was made real to the Lady Bulldogs when their volleyball team’s season shut down short of the postseason due to the pandemic.
“Our girls have come in with a lot more focus,” Feltner said. “They’ve competed hard against each other, and we’ve worked hard to try to make each other better. But yes, we’re trying to get to the next level. We’ve kindly gone over the hump to get that district championship, and now we’ve gotta do better.”
That’s not to say Lawrence County didn’t relish its newfound postseason success. But by returning six members of a rotation that went seven-deep on most nights, the Lady Bulldogs are eager to keep building.
It starts with Kensley Feltner, daughter of the head coach (and of assistant Travis Feltner). The sophomore, who is drawing mid-major Division I interest, averaged 22.1 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per outing last season. She converted field goals at a 51.0% clip.
The youngest Feltner will play at both point and shooting guard, her mother said. They’ve worked on improving her scoring ability from the perimeter, shooting off the dribble, speed and defense.
“Everybody’s gonna know that she can drive to the basket,” Melinda Feltner said of Kensley. “We knew that going in and that she had to develop (her shooting ability).”
Lone senior Ellie Webb (3.4 ppg last year) and sophomore Brooke Neal (8.1 ppg) will also play guard. Lawrence County is looking for more production and more leadership from each, Feltner said.
Webb will see some time at point guard, switching back and forth with Kensley Feltner.
“She’s stepped up and she can also knock down the 3 for us,” Melinda Feltner said of Webb. “She knows she’s got more on her plate as well.”
Neal made 61 3-pointers last season in 217 tries. She’s worked on ballhandling against opposing pressure and scoring closer to the basket, Feltner said.
Sisters Kyleah and Kaison Ward — a 6-foot-1 junior and a 6-foot freshman, respectively — play in the post. Kaison, who also has the ability to handle the ball against opponents’ pressure, produced 4.6 ppg and 7.1 rpg last season. Kyleah netted 4.0 rpg.
“We did not utilize them as much as we needed to last year,” Feltner said of the Wards. “They can finish around the rim.”
Kaison Ward is working through a sprained ankle sustained playing soccer, Feltner said. She and Neal are also drawing college looks.
Junior Tyra Hammond is undersized for a post player, Feltner said, but has been working on a mid-range jumper to compensate for it. Feltner credited her rebounding and defensive skill.
Freshman Abby Nelson, sophomore Emmalee Holt and eighth-graders Sophie Adkins — “a quick, athletic guard” — and Emily Artrip drew mention from Feltner as players who “probably will be able to help us some.”
“We should be seven-, eight-deep, I hope,” Feltner said. “We are still looking for those other two, but overall I feel like we’re still young but we’re strong.”
The Lady Bulldogs (19-14 last year) assembled their third consecutive winning season last winter after none in the four seasons before that, culminating in the historic district title. But they fell to eventual region champion Pikeville in the first round and remain winless in that event since 2010.
They’re hopeful that changes this year.
“We still kinda had the big eyes last year,” Feltner said. “But definitely they’ve worked hard in the offseason. You can tell every kid is (doing) what we’ve been able to do with them in the gym and then been able to accomplish (more) on their own.”