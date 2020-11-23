Matthew Perry has been roaming the sidelines at Morgan County for three decades.
Perry has seen athletes and the sport evolve throughout the region, having coached in 561 career games with the Cougars. He enters the year boasting a .582 career winning percentage, and has helped lead Morgan County to six district championships and one 16th Region title.
While the players and game has changed, Perry’s coaching philosophies have remained the same.
The Cougars are primarily a man-to-man team and defense focused. Morgan County adapts its offense year in and year out, with one focus in mind.
“My philosophy as far as offensively is to try and get as many kids as I can in the double-figure margin,” Perry said. “If we can get five or six kids averaging double figures year in and year out, it makes it tougher for somebody to guard you.”
Morgan County finished last season 9-18, including 2-5 in the 62nd District. The Cougars were bitten by the injury bug, which impacted their play.
“We dealt with a lot of injuries,” Perry said. “We probably, to be honest with you, never put our best lineup on the floor the entire season because of that.”
While those players are back and healthy this year, Morgan County will have some roster turnover as four seniors graduate. Jake Helton is most notable, as he averaged 23.2 points per game.
The Cougars also lose two others who hovered around double figures in points per game with Garrett Wright (10.9 points per game) and Jeremiah Santiago (9.1 points per game) leaving.
Perry says replacing Helton and the other three seniors will be done “through committee.”
Morgan County features youthful exuberance mixed in with four seniors.
“With a lot of the young kids and some of the experience coming back, we feel that we can be competitive,” Perry said.
Sophomore Levi Mayabb, who played in only 10 games due to injury last year, has lofty expectations to try and offset the figures from graduation.
“We were looking for big things out of him. We feel like he’s probably a double-digit scorer,” Perry said. “He helps us at guard because late in the ball game if you foul him he’s probably going to shoot 80, 85% from the free-throw line.”
Connor Gilliam is a senior. Perry calls him “a very underrated offensive player, and a lot of that’s just simply because his role is to try and get people involved.”
“He does have the ability to shoot the basketball and shoot it at an extremely high rate,” Perry said.
Sophomore Logan Spencer has also improved mentally and physically, Perry said.
Morgan County will feature a three-guard lineup, and Perry believes any of the three aforementioned Cougars can run the point.
Senior AJ Conley will see an increase in what’s asked of him this year.
“He rebounds extremely well, he defends really well, and he’s got the ability to scor; he just needs to be a little more aggressive,” Perry said.
Senior Asa O’Neal “has got the ability to step out beyond the 3-point line and knock down shots, and he’s a strong kid that rebounds pretty well and defends pretty well,” Perry said.
Perry also has high hopes for Chandler Lindon, a 6-foot-6 senior center who got injured during football last season and was out for much of the basketball year.
“We’ve got a decent sophomore class and a decent freshman class coming in,” Perry said. “We’ve got some kids in our freshman class that are very assertive offensively, it’s just a matter of being able to contribute on the defensive end.”
Cody Gallion, Ben Hampton, Allen Justice and Chance Wright are some athletes Perry pointed out.