Tyson Webb was as blunt as a thunderous dunk.
The question for West Carter’s senior guard: How does he feel about not knowing how many games – if any – the Comets will play?
“It sucks,” Webb said. “We want to get to play, but we know it’s not gonna be a normal season.”
Such are the unwelcome, unpleasant vicissitudes of hoops in a COVID-19 – where a “typical” day is absolutely atypical.
West Carter coach Jeremy Webb (Tyson is a third cousin) was somewhat more diplomatic; he didn’t share his thoughts on pandemics or politics.
“A lot of uncertainty, I guess you could say that,” he said. “It’s very difficult to plan for anything.”
With potentially much fewer practices and games, coach Webb predicts a lower-quality of play.
“How many teams are gonna be able to get their offensive and defensive fundamentals in place prior to play?” he said. “You have to be more physically prepared to play basketball, to be able to run up and down the court for as long as we do, so I think conditioning is something that’s going to come into play this season, especially early on.”
With no basketball to play – no summer team camps or on-campus workouts and weightlifting, and not being allowed to play in a college gym – players and coaches discovered the importance of family life.
Jeremy Webb, an avowed outdoorsman, spent many days fishing for bass, muskie and crappie at Cave Run Lake, which spans Rowan, Bath, Menifee and Morgan counties. He also played golf with his oldest son Nathan, a seventh-grader on West Carter’s varsity team.
Though Webb the dad broke 80, there were rounds in which he didn’t break Nathan.
“He beat me for the first time this year,” Jeremy said, “and I about swore I was going to lay down the sticks and not play again. But I might as well get used to it because he’s a pretty good golfer for the age that he is.
Tyson Webb headed south for part of the summer. He played for the West Virginia Impact, an AAU team, with Raceland senior Kirk Pence.
“We got to play at Myrtle Beach and Charlotte,” Tyson Webb said. “I played in three tournaments. You had to wait before you could go in and play your game.
“They sanitized everything; there was hardly anybody in there.”
Webb’s favorite summer memory was scoring 19 points against a South Carolina team that featured some NCAA Division I prospects. Despite his team losing the game, Webb hoped Division I coaches saw him as at least a mid-major prospect.
“I definitely think I can (play D-I), personally,” he said. “It’s just convincing the coaches I’m good enough.”
West Carter finished at 17-13, a mark that included a 16th Region All “A” Classic title and the 62nd District championship. The Comets’ task this season seems obvious: how to replace now-alumni Braden Leadingham, Trace Tackett and Dominick Dean and their combined 30 points a game.
Webb the younger averaged 14.8 points and 3.3 rebounds a game last year, senior Trevor Callahan added 6.2 points, and junior Jackson Bond chipped in another 4.7.
Coach Webb called Callahan “a little more of an interior player (who) has the ability to shoot from the perimeter as well.”
One thing West Carter wants is to continue is an up-tempo game, and Jeremy Webb thinks Bond and senior Gage Leadingham are integral components. Bond also averaged 39.6% from 3-point territory.
“Together they’re quick, very athletic, guys that can run the floor and do some things defensively,” he said.
Tyson Webb liked the Comets’ early-November intensity.
“Practices were dogfights,” he said. “I think we’re gonna have a good team. We lost a lot of good seniors, but the guys coming up are good, too.”