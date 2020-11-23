Uncharted waters, uncertain times.
The COVID-19 pandemic long ago rendered those four words an obvious truism. In the 61st District, girls basketball coaches and players at Rowan County, Fleming County, Bath County and Menifee County treat basketball as equal parts salve and salvation.
Rowan County is the defending district champion. Fleming County returns eight seniors, Menifee County looks to build around senior center Kelsie Woodard, and Bath County returns all but one starter.
“On paper, I would say Fleming County would be favored just because they’re going to be senior-dominated,” Bath County coach Mark Collier said. “On the other hand, Rowan County has Haven Ford, who is a game-changer in herself.”
Menifee County coach Paul Ricker favors the Lady Vikings.
“Haven Ford is just a phenomenal player; she does everything for them,” Ricker said. “I think it goes Rowan County; then it goes Menifee, Bath, Fleming all working to see who’s gonna be runner-up or who’s gonna knock Rowan off the championship.”
Bath County
The Lady Cats’ record was ugly, but Collier takes a long-term view.
“We lost only one senior last year, and it was Morgan McNabb,” Collier said. “We return everybody else. … We’re gonna have our girls for another two or three years.”
Collier said this year’s group is nevertheless an unknown quantity.
“Last year we were so young, we didn’t know how to finish games,” Collier said. “We make a few more free throws and the ball bounces a couple more times our way, we’re easily 14-16, maybe 15-15. We competed in every game as one of the youngest teams in the state.”
Collier said familiarity with his system means he can do a lot more.
“We’re definitely gonna add some new wrinkles this year,” Collier said. “Last year, we didn’t have a really deep bench, so we had to play a lot of zone.
“But this year I’m looking to get up and down the floor a lot more.”
Freshman guard Ashtyn Barrett averaged 16 points a game last year. “We like to play her off the ball as much as we can,” Collier said.
Collier said sophomore Kassidy Thomas was the leading defensive stopper, and sophomore Kirsten Vice (whose 6.2 rebounds a contest led the team) is adding some face-up moves.
Menifee County
Woodard averaged 17 points and 13.2 rebounds a game. Ricker, meanwhile, said the guards will determine how far the team goes.
“We have very talented guards, but they haven’t stepped up in big games and played the way they’re capable of,” Ricker said.
Sophomore Morgan Wells (her 5.3 rebounds a game was second to Woodard) was a starter the second half of the season. Fellow sophomore Taylor Parks is the point guard.
“If (Parks) can stay out of foul trouble, she’s so fast getting down the floor, she can really cause havoc for defenses in transition,” Ricker said.
Fleming County
Senior Sidney Argo topped the Lady Panthers with 23.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game last season, and senior Krishani Jackson added 10.1 and 5.1.
Coach Melanie Rogers said there was one glaring weakness to address.
“I told them the other day, we were really working on taking care of the basketball,” she said. “We knew that was our Achilles heel last year in many games.
“We turned the ball over too many times for my liking, so hopefully with those kids getting more experience and growing up a little bit, we can take care of the basketball. That’s gonna be the main thing.”