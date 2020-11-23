The hardware Lawrence County won last season is prominently displayed in Chandler Thompson’s coaching office.
The trophies the Bulldogs collected for winning the Kentucky 2A Section 8 and 58th District Tournaments and finishing as 15th Region Tournament runner-up are symbolic reminders, Thompson said. They’re also old news.
“It’s a lot easier to keep those guys working when they have success,” Lawrence County’s second-year coach said. “It was definitely a great first step, but that’s all behind us now and it’s time to build off of that, and don’t ever forget it — but at some point you gotta get past it and realize that it’s time to do it again.”
Seven of Lawrence County’s top 10 scorers from last season either graduated or transferred, and the Bulldogs don’t have any seniors.
“It’s no secret we lost a lot,” Thompson said. “We lost some good seniors and our roster certainly looks different than it did last year.”
But Lawrence County returns double-digit-average point-pitching juniors Cody Maynard and Trenton Adkins.
Maynard netted 15.7 ppg last season, and Adkins delivered 10.9 ppg. Adkins also led Lawrence County in rebounding, cleaning the glass 7.2 times per game.
“They’re both really good at what they do,” Thompson said. “Those guys are two of the better guys in our region for sure, and I think a lot of nights that’s gonna show.”
Lawrence County has intentionally put Maynard and Adkins on opposing teams in practice work, Thompson said, to grow their leadership efforts and provide a competitive spark. It’s worked, according to the coach.
Sophomore Will Lafferty will inherit a larger role, Thompson anticipates.
“I feel confident saying he would’ve started for a lot of teams in our region last year,” Thompson said of Lafferty. “We’re certainly excited about him and what he can bring, and I definitely think he’s gonna have a big year and surprise some people.”
Six-foot-six junior Dawson Bellomy was Lawrence County’s most improved player last season, Thompson said. He’ll help with hustle plays, offensive glass work and rim protecting.
Sophomore Andrew Bloomfield “really fell in love with it this summer” and sophomore Lawson Baisden is a “very energetic kid,” Thompson said. Zach Holt is out to give basketball a try after missing last season with a broken foot sustained playing football.
Sophomore Ryder Brown and freshman Logan Ratliff could contribute, too, Thompson said.
Lafferty will share the point guard and shooting guard roles with Maynard, Thompson said. Adkins can play the 3 or 4 spots, and Bloomfield, Baisden and Holt are trying to earn time at the 4. Bellomy is likely to fill the 5.
“There’s a lot of pieces,” the coach said. “Our starting lineup, especially early, I don’t see it being the same every game. I think it’s something that we’re gonna play with and find the perfect rhythm with it.”
The success Lawrence County earned last year has only piqued the Bulldogs’ interest, their coach said.
“It’s just exciting because these guys are hungry,” Thompson said. “There’s not a bad attitude, a guy that’s too cool or anything like that. They bust their tails and work hard, and it’s just fun to be around. I’m a firm believer, when you work that hard and you do things the right way, you’ll get good results because of it.”