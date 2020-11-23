Boyd County wants to be king of the 16th Region jungle once again. The Lions enter this season with plenty of experienced players in the pride in search of a second title in four seasons.
Boyd County returns eight seniors in 2020-21. In the wake of a departing Blake Stewart, who is the school’s all-time steals leader and ranks second in points and assists, coach Randy Anderson doesn’t expect chemistry to be an issue with the amount of court time the Lions have spent together even before the pandemic hit this offseason.
“This is the way we’re going to play it,” Anderson said. “We’ve been able to tell them that. Those guys know what is expected for us to be successful. Those guys have been around, and they know every day you got to bring your best and play your best. We have many guys. They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing and living by example. It’s going to be more of a community effort then just one certain guy.”
Anderson is entering his 11th season as Lions leader and brings back a roster that saw significant minutes last year.
“That’s a huge key to it every year,” Anderson said, “and deciding just how well they’re going to play together. I mean, there’s no way to get around it. You’re going miss a guy like Blake Stewart. I also felt like Gaylon Cisco gave us some really good minutes last year. Right now, if we were to start today, Rheyce DeBoard will be our point guard. It’s just a matter of getting together and getting that chemistry with a few new guys.”
Anderson said DeBoard has gotten stronger in the offseason and the junior displayed the characteristics needed to be a good floor general.
“He has a lot of bounce to him,” Anderson said. “He knows the game. I think our kids believe in him. In our first six days, he was really good.
“We should be a really physical team. We are very skilled. I just feel with that many mature guys we are a lot more athletic. It’s on us. I’m putting us behind the eight ball, but I just feel like our guys have a shot at having a really good year.”
Seniors Austin Gibbs and Carson Webb are the leading returning scorers for Boyd County, toting averages of 12.1 and 11.4, respectively. Gibbs provided energy in the paint as he also collected eight rebounds a night last season.
Gibbs is part of a rejuvenated football team that won its first district game in four years in September and Anderson hopes the experience will add another dimension on the court.
“Austin Gibbs has a really good motor,” Anderson said. “He was really hungry last year and played every possession that way. It really helped us last year. … Just the mentality of football and the toughness, it brings another element in and hopefully will gear us up another level. I’m really looking forward to when he gets in there.”
Webb became a consistent shooter last season and made 43 shots from beyond the arc. He enters the season a little taller and Anderson is looking for him to further expand his game.
“Carson is about 6-foot-3 now and has played in a bunch of varsity games,” Anderson said. “He shoots the ball extremely well and even on nights when the 3-ball is not going down, he understands that there is more to the game. He’s got to be a good driver. On the defensive side, he’s been one of our better defenders. We’ve really got to have his leadership on the floor, especially on that side of the ball.”
The Lions still plan on bringing the heat and applying constant pressure to their opponents. Brad Newsome has developed into Boyd County’s strongest defender and this season Anderson looks for the senior to improve offensively.
“We still expect tons out of Brad on the defensive end,” Anderson said. “He’s changed his shot some over the summer and got a whole lot better. At the end of last year, he got a whole lot smarter as far as being a scorer, knowing when to drive it or when to pull up. He hit a couple of big 3s in the region tournament. He can definitely help us in the scoring category on a consistent basis.”
Dawson Meade is an athletic senior. Anderson said the shooter had a good summer and will contribute offensively. Graden McNeil was hurt last year and can offer different looks on the offensive end.
JB Walter presents another scoring threat for the Lions. Sophomore Jason Ellis has shown a lot of potential in the preseason. Austin Cumpton, a transfer from Raceland, can give Boyd County size and energy in the post.