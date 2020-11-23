Notching nearly 20 wins with fewer than 10 losses could be considered a successful year by many programs.
This was Raceland last season, yet the Rams were left with a feeling of unfinished business after losing to Russell 61-47 in the opening round of the 63rd District Tournament. Although the Rams did not reach their ultimate goal, coach Bob Trimble said they celebrate some key accomplishments while welcoming back nearly everyone to the program.
“We had a really good year last year and won the Derby Classic for the first time in school history,” Trimble said. “Had 18 wins and had some good wins against some quality teams including Paintsville on our home floor and thought we did a lot of good things.”
But the Rams were left with a sense of what might have been after five of their nine total losses came in the final month of the season. One element that perhaps contributed to the lackluster finish was an injury to leading scorer Kirk Pence, causing him to miss several games and restricted his potential mightily as he tried to play through the injury.
“Kirk played the last two weeks of the season on what we later found out was four stress fractures in his foot, which really hindered us down the stretch,” Trimble said. “He missed a game or two but tried to go with broken bones in his foot in the district tournament and just wasn’t his normal self.”
Pence finished with nine points against the Red Devils, well below his team-leading 19.1 average per contest. But this year, the senior is healthy and eager to make up for lost time.
“Kirk has never missed a beat,” Trimble said. “During the summer, he was always playing somewhere and traveling a lot. He’s a smart kid and he did all the things he needed to do to get himself better.”
Trimble admitted there was one element Pence was missing from his game: physicality. That was until Pence took the court this season in practice and made a statement to everyone in attendance.
“In practice, he’s the most physical guy we’ve got,” Trimble said. “Some of the guys and even the coaches were surprised how he just throws the guys around now and crashes his body into guys and that’s always been area he’s needed to get better in. He’s always been super skilled, a clutch player and a great leader and plays both sides of the ball. Physicality was an area he knew he had to get better in. He’s really made progress and has elevated his body to the next level.”
Pence will be joined in the backcourt by junior Andrew Floyd, who returns a significant scoring option for the Rams. Floyd averaged 15.3 points a game last season while shooting 37.9% from long range.
“Andrew is just a terrific worker,” Trimble said. “Him and Kirk, nobody outworks those guys. He pours a ton of time into his craft. He’s always in the gym and always stays late to shoot. Both he and Kirk come in before school and are both 4.0 students. The work they put in really shows off by their performance on the court.”
Kyle Broughton put the region on notice last season with a near 50% 3-point shooting average and Trimble said the deep ball is not his only weapon.
Broughton averaged 8.2 ppg and hit a team-high 56 trifectas last season.
Raceland plans to be guard heavy in its starting alignment, adding junior Landyn Newman to the backcourt mix. Newman went 8 of 16 from downtown last season and saw action in 19 of the Rams affairs.
Trimble said as many as three different players — Newman, Pence and Floyd — could play point guard, but their style of play gets everyone in on the action.
“The way we play — once our point guard gives it up — everybody touches it unless we are running a set,” Trimble said. “Of course, we want Andrew and Kirk touching it a bunch and the things we do and the stuff we run lets them see the ball. They may give it up, but they are going to get it back and they’ll do a good job of getting some other guys some good looks. We’ve got three dynamite shooters and guards who are quick. So, scoring the ball, shooting the 3 and attacking the rim are all things we should be good at.”
Trimble said seniors Gavin Reed and Justin Stephens will see significant time. Although Reed only averaged just over two points an outing, his shot selection was precise, connecting on 64% of his attempts.
Trimble said his message this season, just like any year, is the same, but carries more meaning that it may have ever in the past.
“We tell our kids every year that you really need to appreciate playing high school sports and not take it for granted,” Trimble said. “That’s really come to the forefront this year and guys really need to appreciate that they get to play. Guys didn’t get to play baseball last spring, so everyone needs to make the most of it and enjoy being with your teammates and just enjoy being in the gym.”