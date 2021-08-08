COVID-19 forced some changes to the 2021 wrestling season, but one thing remained the same: Johnson Central dominated the area. Consequently, more than half of the 24 honorees of The Daily Independent’s All-Area Team were Golden Eagles.
Johnson Central had one fewer selection than it did on last year’s inaugural list of award winners, but still posted an impressive total of 13 individuals who received recognition. Included among that group is the now two-time area Wrestler of the Year junior Levid Rodriguez.
“It is a great accomplishment for me and shows my hard work has paid off and is noticeable,” Rodriguez said. “It’s great to be recognized in the region I was raised in. I've always wanted to be honored for doing something special and I’m really honored to have been picked for that (award).”
For the second straight year while wrestling in the 195-pound weight class, Rodriguez was undefeated heading into the state semifinals before he dropped his lone match of the season. He rebounded by finishing in third place, ending the year with a 42-1 record. In the winter of 2019-20, he went 39-1 and also was the state bronze medalist.
The group of honorees included more than just Golden Eagles. Boyd County’s Clayton McClelland was named Coach of the Year.
“It’s an honor and it is a testament to the people we have in the program, the coaches helping day in and day out just trying to accomplish what we have the last few years and trying to get the Boyd program up and running,” McClelland said.
Five wrestlers from Ashland and three from both Boyd County and West Carter also earned All-Area honors. Twelve of the 24-member group were repeat selections, while eight additional athletes from the four schools were named honorable mention.
The two highest-finishing northeastern Kentucky wrestlers per weight class at the regional tournament were named All-Area, assuming they placed fifth or higher. The rest of those who finished among the top six were pegged as honorable mention.
Johnson Central seniors Adam Williams (37-2 at 113 pounds) and Nick Stapleton (29-5 at 170 pounds), juniors Rodriguez, Jacob Cain (37-3 at 132 pounds), Reece Goss (35-6 at 145 pounds) and Patrick Meek (27-11 at 120 pounds), and sophomore Chase Price (36-5 at 182 pounds) each earned their second All-Area honor. Junior Jesse McCoy (28-7 at 285 pounds), freshmen Caleb Barnes (29-12 at 126 pounds), Logan Castle (24-7 at 152 pounds) and Zack McCoart (32-6 at 160 pounds), and eighth-graders Seth Davis (32-12 at 138 pounds) and James Morris (40-8 at 106 pounds) collected their first All-Area accolades.
The 2021 Golden Eagles had a school-record 10 wrestlers medal at the state championship, where the team claimed third place for the second consecutive year.
“It’s been a wonderful season. We were state dual-meet large school champions in Kentucky. We beat Ryle and had wins over St. X and Louisville Trinity, which are both strong teams, and when a mountain team has wins over them it’s always good,” Johnson Central coach Jim Matney said. “We won our 15th regional championship in a row and our middle school won the state championship, so I’d have to call it a good year.”
Ashland seniors Kolby Coburn (34-3 at 195 pounds) and Jack Latherow (27-5 at 182 pounds), junior Zane Christian (27-2 at 220 pounds) and sophomore Troy Gardner (20-5 at 106 pounds) repeated as All-Area selections. Junior Caleb Lovin (11-8 at 126 pounds) also earned All-Area honors.
“(The season) went pretty well considering we had COVID issues to overcome,” Ashland coach Butch Scarberry said. “When you’re fighting things like COVID, it makes for a tough season. We had two state placers. … We had several do better than what was expected. The state format didn’t work out for some people; two of what would’ve been my state placers didn’t get to go. So (overall), it was OK.”
Boyd County junior Dean Martin (20-8 at 132 pounds) earned back-to-back All-Area recognition. He’s joined by juniors Ashton Dingess (17-15 at 160 pounds) and Skyeler Tallent (22-11 at 285 pounds).
McClelland, who also serves as Boyd County Middle School’s athletic director and is an assistant football coach at Spring Valley, pointed to the postseason successes of Tallent, Martin and Dingess as both a sign of the program’s progress and a reward for their years of hard work. McClelland also attributed their achievements to the efforts of those who laid the foundation while toiling in obscurity as the team grew and developed in its early years. Boyd County finished sixth at the 2021 Eighth Region Tournament after placing eighth in 2020, 12th in 2019 and 13th in 2018.
“We were forced into doing more dual competitions instead of tournaments (this year), finishing with a 20-6 record with quality wins throughout the season,” McClelland said. “We had wins against Ashland and Martin County, and challenged ourselves with Johnson Central, Conner and Frederick Douglass. We also lost to Ashland and Martin County, which was a growing experience for our program, (but) we wanted to get the kids more experience.”
In its second year as a varsity squad, West Carter had three selections: sophomore Bradyn Flener (13-10 at 145 pounds) and freshmen Raymund Rayburn (16-8 at 138 pounds) and Davin Skinner (14-7 at 113 pounds).
The Comet tied for 42nd with 16 points at this year’s state championship after tying for 75th with three points in 2020.
The area is expected to grow by at least one school for the 2021-22 season, with the addition of a program at Greenup County.
2021 The Daily Independent All-Area Wrestling Team
Caleb Barnes (Johnson Central)
Jacob Cain (Johnson Central)
Logan Castle (Johnson Central)
Zane Christian (Ashland)
Kolby Coburn (Ashland)
Seth Davis (Johnson Central)
Ashton Dingess (Boyd County)
Bradyn Flener (West Carter)
Troy Gardner (Ashland)
Reece Goss (Johnson Central)
Jack Latherow (Ashland)
Caleb Lovin (Ashland)
Dean Martin (Boyd County)
Zack McCoart (Johnson Central)
Jesse McCoy (Johnson Central)
Patrick Meek (Johnson Central)
James Morris (Johnson Central)
Chase Price (Johnson Central)
Raymund Rayburn (West Carter)
Levid Rodriguez (Johnson Central)
Davin Skinner (West Carter)
Nick Stapleton (Johnson Central)
Skyeler Tallent (Boyd County)
Adam Williams (Johnson Central)
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Levid Rodriguez (Johnson Central)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Clayton McClelland (Boyd County)
Honorable mention: Ethan Carver (Boyd County), Gavin Gibson (West Carter), John Godbey (Boyd County), Bentley Green (Boyd County), Bryce Helms (Ashland), John Jackson (Boyd County), Aiden Payton (Boyd County), Sam Rayburn (West Carter)