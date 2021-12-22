No further evidence was needed to determine the growth of the Boyd County volleyball program.
The loud and jubilant atmosphere inside the Lions’ high-school gym during the opening round of the state tournament made a compelling statement.
At the time, Boyd County had not encountered a loss on the court in 2021 and was playing in its first state tournament since 2003. Ticket sales reached record level. Floyd Central brought their entire band.
Katee Neltner’s excitement level equaled the players on the floor. The Lions coach said the environment on Nov. 1 showed how the landscape of volleyball has changed.
“I remember (athletic director) Pete (Fraley) looked at me before the game and said there will be 800 people in here,” Neltner said. “If you just take that in for second, it shows how far this sport has come.
Everyone commented on how they never expected to see 800 people in this area to watch a semi-state game. It speaks to the girls talent.”
Neltner was quick to credit her players for the program’s transformation. Boyd County did not post a victory the season before Neltner arrived in Cannonsburg five years ago.
After the Lions’ ascension to 16th Region champion and state quarterfinalist, Neltner was named the All-Area Coach of the Year.
“It’s frustrating when you get so far and you don’t show what you are capable of on the state stage,” Neltner said. “After you had a minute to calm down, and look at what we have accomplished this year, it was nothing short of phenomenal.”
“When you look at the big picture over the last five years of the program, you see just how far everyone has come,” she added. “The girls, the athletes that I have and our accomplishments, it’s all a credit to their skill.”
Taylor Bartrum showcased her skills as part of a talented Boyd County front line after she moved into the area from New Jersey during the summer. The sophomore could see from Day 1 the talent level around her and knew she had to elevate her game.
“I felt like I had to push myself harder here to get my spot on the team,” Bartrum said. “They were so welcoming to me. I felt like I was part of the team as soon as I got there. They invited everywhere and I felt like this is the best place that I could be. We learned so much about each other and we worked out together over the summer.”
Five different Lions made the All-Area team. Bartrum led the team with 325 kills and served up a team-high 66 aces. She earned Player of the Year honors.
The Daily Independent sports staff awarded Coach and Player of the Year honors.
Neltner said the Bartrum’s approach to the game and her mindset are what sets her apart.
“Taylor’s stats are second to none,” Neltner said. “She just an athlete, born and bred. She is a phenomenal player and a great teammate. There is complete humility and team support from her. Regardless of the stats, her attitude is gamechanger in our program.”
Bartrum is joined on the team by Boyd County teammates Audrey Biggs (167 kills, 72 blocks), Lyndsey Ekers (197 digs), Morgan Lewis (320 kills, 65 aces) and Emma Sparks (253 kills).
The Lions won their first 34 matches this season. They advanced to the Elite Eight at George Rogers Clark, but fell to Mercy.
“Katee would make us work the hard,” Bartrum said. “If you let down for even one point, she would keep pushing us to get better. It wasn’t a struggle for us because we worked so well together. Everybody knew they could rely on each other.”
Bartrum believes playing on the big stage will supply plenty of motivation to return again next fall.
“It will keep pushing us because we know there is great competition out there that will face,” Bartrum said. “We know that we need to be better than we were last year.”
The Lions allowed just 12 sets to opponents all season and was pushed to five sets on only two occasions. Neltner said team continuity begins with the steady defense of the back line.
“My back row is indispensable,” Neltner said. “I am a defensive coach. I love defense. Without the pass, you don’t get the set or the hit. People can forget about that in this sport. … Ekers does a great job. Morgan stepped up during her senior year. Everyone had a part in it.”
“It’s always a team effort,” she continued. “This sport is team-oriented. I’ve said all along that no other sport relies on a team effort more than this sport. There is no other sport where a team concept is more important.”
Sadie Hill became Russell’s best striker this year while serving as assist leader during her Russell career.
The Red Devils senior led the team to the region championship match in her final season. She connected on 278 kills and distributing 473 assists.
Emily Ruggles added 54 kills while assisting with the setting duties. He tallied 266 dimes.
Ashland placed two players on the All-Area team. Bethany Ledford guided the Volleycats to 21 wins with a team-high 375 kills. Carleigh Conley played an important role in the Ashland offense with 717 assists.
Paintsville reached the 15th Region title match this season that also included coach Dawn Kinner’s 300th career victory. Hailey Little (426 kills) and Kara Ward (303 kills) were integral parts of the Tigers’ success.
Bailey Brashear ends a successful career at Rowan County. She recorded impressive numbers (371 kills, 70 blocks) along the Valkyries front line.
Fairview collected 26 wins, led by senior outside hitter Charlee Hobbs. The KVCA 16th Region Player of the Year put down 470 kills.
Rounding out the All-Area club: Caroline Adkins (Greenup County), Makayla Clark (Raceland), Zoe Stidham (East Carter) and Sarah Paige Weddington (Lewis County).
The All-Area team was comprised by coaches’ vote.
2021 The Daily Independent Volleyball All-Area Team
Caroline Adkins (Greenup County)
Taylor Bartrum (Boyd County)
Audrey Biggs (Boyd County)
Bailey Brashear (Rowan County)
Makayla Clark (Raceland)
Carleigh Conley (Ashland)
Lyndsey Ekers (Boyd County)
Sadie Hill (Russell)
Charlee Hobbs (Fairview)
Bethany Ledford (Ashland)
Morgan Lewis (Boyd County)
Hailey Little (Paintsville)
Emily Ruggles (Russell)
Emma Sparks (Boyd County)
Zoe Stidham (East Carter)
Kara Ward (Paintsville)
Sarah Paige Weddington (Lewis County)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Taylor Bartrum (Boyd County)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Katee Neltner (Boyd County)
Honorable mention: Charlee Billions (Raceland), Layla Brown (Boyd County), Olivia Browning (Lawrence County), Jenna Finch (Russell), Gracen Layman (Ashland), Kiera Loving (Fairview), Maggy Moore (Rowan County), Carly Mullins (Boyd County), Mattie Ratliff (Paintsville), Madison Roar (Rowan County), Khia Robinson (Ashland), Rebecca Stevens (West Carter), Jessie Zaph (Greenup County)