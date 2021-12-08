CANNONSBURG Izzy Christy speaks softly.
When the Paintsville sophomore – the Tigers’ one-girl golf team – stepped on a course in 2021, however, her results were usually louder than a Ryder Cup gallery on Sunday. The Daily Independent’s All-Area Girls Player of the Year won the Region 11 title, finished 10th at the state tournament and was selected to the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State second team.
Christy’s 2021 list of honors was as lengthy as an Anne van Dam nearly 300-yard drive – she won the 15th Region All “A” Classic title, finished second in the state small-school tournament and was named her region’s Player of the Year.
While it is hard to compare the difficulty of Kentucky’s 12 region course layouts, Christy’s 4-under-par 67 at Paintsville Country Club was the only sub-70 round.
“I felt like I improved consistency,” she said following the All-Area photo shoot at Boyd County.
Christy opened the state tournament Oct. 5 at the par-72 Bowling Green Country Club with a 7-over 79, a round that included three birdies, three bogeys and three double-bogeys. She was in 20th place.
“I know I could’ve played better,” Christy said. “I just cleared my mind and I said ‘I know I can play better.’”
Christy did. Her 4-under-par 75 had two birdies with three bogeys, but just one double-bogey.
“I played better than last year (she tied for 13th in 2020), but I’ll continue to work on my irons, continue to work on my short game,” Christy said.
Greenup County’s Kacey Carver is the Coach of the Year for leading the Musketeers to their first Region 12 team title and first trip to State since finishing second in Region 11 in 2015.
“It’s a good feeling; (it) just caps off the great season our girls had,” Carver said. “We mostly had new golfers that have played only a couple years. This year we won the EKC Tournament, and we won the regional tournament.”
Greenup County sophomore Cambria Burke and junior Rachel Bush finished third and sixth in the region, respectively.
“Cambria has the most experience on the team, and she has really helped take the girls under her wing,” Carver said. “Rachel and Emily (Maynard, an honorable mention selection), they came a long way. This, I think, was their third year actually playing.”
Burke, a three-time All-Area pick, qualified for her second state tournament.
“I played better this year,” Burke said. “My game was a lot stronger. I hit it further, I made better contact, I putted better, and my short game was stronger.”
Boyd County sophomore Kristen Ramey and freshman Morgan Kennedy finished first and second individually in Region 12. Kennedy finished 58th at State and was her region’s Player of the Year.
“Overall this season, I felt like I played pretty decent,” Kennedy said. “It was just coming down the home stretch with championships I kind of struggled a little bit.”
Ramey qualified for her second State appearance and finished in the top five at the EKC.
Rowan County sophomore Cadence Caskey qualified for the state tournament and made the KGCA all-region team with 70 points. West Carter freshman Kinzie Kilgore finished eighth in Region 12 and qualified for the All “A” and KHSAA state tournaments.
East Carter eighth-grader Emily Ledford won the Estill County Invitational, finished fourth in the Kentucky Invitational, placed ninth in Region 12 and placed third in the EKC Tournament. Fleming County sophomore Sadie Price finished fourth in Region 12.
Ashland sophomore Laney Sorrell was 10th in the region. Fairview’s Jacey Armstrong and Ashland’s Tori Brown joined Maynard as honorable mention.
2021 All-Area Girls Golf Team
Cambria Burke (Greenup County)
Rachel Bush (Greenup County)
Cadence Caskey (Rowan County)
Izzy Christy (Paintsville)
Morgan Kennedy (Boyd County)
Kinzie Kilgore (West Carter)
Emily Ledford (East Carter)
Sadie Price (Fleming County)
Kristen Ramey (Boyd County)
Laney Sorrell (Ashland)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Izzy Christy, Paintsville
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kacey Carver, Greenup County
Honorable mention: Jacey Armstrong (Fairview), Tori Brown (Ashland), Emily Maynard (Greenup County)